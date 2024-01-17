Dry Cargo Ships From Baku Arrive At Turkmenistan Port For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan),
for the first time in the current year, two vessels with cargo from
Baku, Azernews reports.
According to the official source of Turkmenistan, from Baku to
the port of Turkmenbashi, a dry cargo ship "Türkmenistan" docked at
the berth of the container terminal on January 11, followed by a
dry cargo ship "Magtymguly" with containers on board.
In addition to the two arriving dry cargo ships, the busiest
line on the Caspian Sea between Turkmenbashi International Sea Port
and Baku International Sea Trade Port is served by Turkmen RO-PAX
car-passenger vessels "Berkarar" and "Bagtyýar".
Each of these vessels can take 54 trucks and 200 passengers on
board, covering the route in 12 hours.
In addition, the Merchant Marine Fleet of Turkmenistan includes
various types of vessels: dry cargo ships, tankers for
transportation of oil and oil products, passenger ships,
car-passenger ferries, yachts, tugboats of various classes, and
auxiliary vessels.
The existing sea routes connect Turkmenbashi International Sea
Port with the ports of Baku (Azerbaijan), Astrakhan and Makhachkala
(Russia), Aktau (Kazakhstan), Enzeli, Noushehr, Bandar-Turkmen
(Iran) and other ports.
MENAFN17012024000195011045ID1107733299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.