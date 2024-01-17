Cybersecurity And Compliance Industry Leader Abacode Announces Certification From Microsoft In Threat Protection Specialization

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Abacode Cybersecurity and Compliance (Abacode) today announces their recognition by Microsoft for the Threat Protection Specialization. This designation follows the previous acknowledgment as a Microsoft Designated Solutions Partner for Security and underscores their commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity services and their dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry. The designation is reserved for partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success deploying Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, or Azure Sentinel workloads.

The process to be granted Solutions Partner status is complicated and lengthy, and the Threat Protection Specialization further sets Abacode apart from their competitors. This is a key step in the company's continuous growth model to combat the changing threat landscape.

As one of Abacode's primary technology partners , this recognition means the company is uniquely qualified to implement Microsoft's cybersecurity solutions. Reaching this milestone required a multi-step process involving both internal and external stakeholders. First, Abacode had to receive a Solutions Partner designation in the Security solution area. Next, they had to attain a minimum level of 1,000 Monthly Active Usage (MAU) growth for either Microsoft Defender for Identity or Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps (MDCA) within a trailing twelve-month period. The company did this through the Claiming Partner of Record CPOR process. Internally, six individuals passed the requirements for Microsoft Certified: Security Operations Analyst Associate. Externally, Abacode provided three customer references that demonstrate the company's ability to deploy Microsoft Threat Protection or Microsoft Cloud App Security workload.

Abacode Cybersecurity and Compliance specializes in delivering end-to-end cybersecurity and compliance services, helping organizations navigate the complex landscape of cyber threats and regulatory requirements. The Microsoft Threat Protection Specialization further enhances Abacode's ability to provide comprehensive solutions that protect against advanced and persistent cyber threats. As a trusted Microsoft partner, Abacode remains dedicated to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

Abacode's Chief Technology Officer, Jeremy Rasmussen believes the new certification demonstrates the company's leadership in the cybersecurity industry. "Abacode's inclusion in the Microsoft Threat Protection Specialization program shows two things: first, that we run a world-class Security Operations Center protecting our clients' networks, data, and users; and second, that we have an ecosystem of continuous growth and development, enabling our staff to obtain the critical knowledge and certifications they need to be world-class."

Founded in 2014, Abacode has redefined industry standards by unifying cybersecurity and compliance into one fully managed program. Based in Tampa, FL, with 24/7 Security Operations Centers in Tampa and Las Vegas, Abacode serves a diverse international clientele across various sectors. Abacode's unique approach has enabled clients to achieve results four times faster than the industry average, all while delivering higher value through a consolidated methodology.

