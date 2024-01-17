Moving To Houston? Pack-It Movers Has Moving Tips

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / For anyone moving to Houston or from one area to another, Pack-it Movers, Houston's top full-service commercial and residential moving and storage company, has tips for current and future city residents and businesses to help with the hiring process when choosing a moving company.



Moving With the Pros

Pack-It Movers: Friendly and Affordable Local Movers



Tip 1: Make sure to hire movers with a physical location.

Tip 2: Make sure to get a moving quote in writing with a not-to-exceed price.

Tip 3: Make sure to not pay for moving services up front.

Tip 4: Ask for a copy of the moving company's insurance.

Tip 5: Make sure the movers are in a branded truck and are in a matching uniform, with company information and valid Texas DOT number presented on the truck as well as on the company website as it is Texas law to have it on both.

Visit for more about what to look for in a moving company.

About Pack-It Movers

Pack-it Movers Houston is dedicated to excellence and quality service while moving you and your belongings. First on our mission statement is top-notch service to our customers. This goes hand in hand with our quality assurance and care of your belongings being moved. To whichever location you are bound for, Pack-it Movers Houston has you covered. All you need to do is trust our top-quality service, and we will deliver a perfect job. We offer many services that other moving companies don't, like price-matching, free estimates, and 24-hour live customer service. We are a residential and commercial moving company that families and businesses can trust.



Voted best local mover in Texas

Licensed and insured

Apartment, houses, offices, storage or packing - we've got you covered

We are affordable

Commercial moves, including office buildings and warehouses

Senior citizen relocation specialists

Long-distance moves No job too big or small - from single item to entire home

Contact Information

Anthony Johnson

CEO

[email protected]

713-884-0018

SOURCE: Pack-it Movers

View the original press release on newswire.