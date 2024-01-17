Chiron AS Establishes State-Of-The-Art Research Centre In Trondheim, Norway, Advancing Environmental Surveillance

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TRONDHEIM, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Chiron AS, a leading producer of chemical reference materials headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, is pleased to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art research centre dedicated to the enhanced surveillance of environmental pollutants.





This ground-breaking development, supported by an estimated 40 million NOK investment, reaffirms Chiron's commitment to advancing the field of environmental analysis.

The newly inaugurated research facility, which offers a 360-degree view of the Trondheim fjord, is equipped to address the most challenging pollutants of today, including microplastics and PFAS (commonly known as 'forever chemicals'), and is poised to contribute significant research into environmental surveillance.

This strategic relocation follows Chiron's acquisition by Antylia Scientific in July 2023 and its successful incorporation into the ZeptoMetrix® Operating Division. The move to the new 1750 m2 premises aligns Chiron with Spex®, NSI Laboratories and High Purity Standards in strengthening the ZeptoMetrix Reference Material and Proficiency Testing portfolio.

"We are excited to embark on this journey of heightened environmental surveillance," Jon Eigill Johansen, Founder of Chiron AS, commented. "The establishment of our research centre highlights our commitment to scientific excellence. Through cutting-edge research and collaboration, we aim to support our mission to protect humans from undesired chemical exposure."

Evangeline Gonzalez, President of the ZeptoMetrix Operation Division, stated, "This investment reinforces our dedication to advancing environmental science. Chiron's state-of-the-art research centre adds a crucial dimension to the ZeptoMetrix portfolio. This means we are even more ready to support our lab and industry partners with critical innovation as they work to address ongoing environmental challenges."

About ZeptoMetrix®

ZeptoMetrix, an Antylia Scientific Company, is the industry leader and manufacturer for innovative solutions solving challenges in the evolving Diagnostic Microbiology Infectious Disease, Oncology market and Analytical Reference Materials for the Applied Markets. We focus on our customers' success by providing premium product quality, reliability, and expert technical knowledge, enabling our customers to develop and advance many applications across diagnostics, pharmaceutical, environmental, food and beverage industries. From in stock solutions to custom control and panel development through to launch, our scientific teams provide our customers with comprehensive, performance-oriented, and cost-effective products and services that positively impact the field of clinical diagnostics, analytical testing and contribute to a healthier world. ZeptoMetrix is an operating division of Antylia Scientific, a holding company of premier life science and diagnostic brands, including Cole-Parmer, Environmental Express and ZeptoMetrix.

