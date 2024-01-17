Polaris Transportation Group Names Lesley Veldstra Killingsworth Vice President Of Pricing And Market Strategy

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Polaris Transportation Group, a leading North American provider of cross border transportation and logistics announced today that Lesley Veldstra Killingsworth has been appointed as Vice President of Pricing and Market Strategy.



Previously serving as Director of Traffic and Pricing since 2016, Killingsworth has made a significant impact on Polaris' growth, leveraging her expert insights and industry experience to spearhead their competitive pricing and market strategies. Based out of California, she has been instrumental in forging strong partnerships that have resulted in the company's ongoing market share expansions across Canada and the USA.

Killingsworth has dedicated eighteen years to the trucking industry in previous Director roles, establishing rate and pricing structures for reputable carriers and 3PL providers. For twelve years, she has served as a dedicated member of the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), upholding their values to "promote, advance and improve the welfare and interests of the motor carrier industry." In 2023, she made history as the first chairwoman to join the NMFTA Board of Directors.

Polaris CEO, Dave Cox comments, "Lesley has proven herself as an exceptional leader over the past eight years with Polaris. Her ambitious market strategies have played an essential role in accelerating our company's growth, especially by broadening our reach throughout the USA," he continues, "We are thrilled to have someone so committed, forward-thinking and knowledgeable as part of our executive team."

In her new role, Killingsworth will continue to guide her team with enthusiasm while placing a heavy focus on relationship-building with Polaris' partners and customers. A determined leader with the drive and expertise for motivating change, she will play a major role in helping the company evolve as a leader in transportation and logistics.

"I am sincerely grateful and honoured for this opportunity and am thankful for the support of our incredible Polaris team," Killingsworth shares, "I look forward to strategizing how we can continue to grow and service the North American shipping community's cross border needs."

