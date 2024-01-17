Premistar Acquires Entek Solutions And Encom, Expanding HVAC Services Footprint In Atlanta Metro And Beyond

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Growing HVAC, plumbing and building automation platform expands mechanical service offerings and service density in Georgia and Tennessee.

DEERFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / PremiStar , a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation services, has acquired Entek Solutions , a full-service HVAC company headquartered in Buford, GA, and its subsidiary, Encom , an engineered comfort service provider based in Knoxville, TN. With this acquisition, PremiStar expands its service offerings and footprint in the Atlanta metro area and beyond, maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, retail, municipal, government, and senior living market segments.

Founded in 1994 by Pat Burrows, Entek Solutions provides HVAC, building automation and energy services to commercial customers across seven states. "Our expansive growth in both local and national markets is the result of providing expert technical solutions, personalized customer service and a dedication to excellence," says Burrows. "Joining the PremiStar family of companies expands our capabilities and provides opportunities for technical collaboration with other PremiStar experts throughout the country as well as opportunities for career advancement for our highly valued team members."

"Our long-standing strategy for expansion at PremiStar has been to acquire market-leading regional service providers and provide them with the resources needed to grow their internal capabilities and client relationships," says Joe Kirmser, CEO of PremiStar. "Pat and his teams at Entek and Encom have done an amazing job at developing trusted relationships with leading local and national brands and we warmly welcome them to the PremiStar family."

PremiStar, formerly Reedy Industries, operates a footprint of 45 commercial HVAC, building automation and plumbing branch locations across 13 states. PremiStar is transforming the industry by investing in leading regional owner-operators, extraordinary people, unique customer-centered solutions and the communities we serve. With nearly 2,000 employees, PremiStar helps critical facilities owners and managers in commercial, municipal, educational and industrial market segments achieve more cost-effective, more energy-efficient and healthier environments.

