Fincadia Tax Services Acquires Hudson Valley Small Business Solutions In Newburgh, NY

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Fincadia Tax Services Opens Office in Newburgh, New York

NEWBURGH, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Fincadia Tax Services, a subsidiary of Fincadia Capital Partners - a leader in wealth management, insurance, and investment services, has recently added a location in the Greater Hudson Valley. This new acquisition was formerly Hudson Valley Small Business Solutions, managed and owned by Lisa Knight and located at 1356 Route 9W in Newburgh, New York.

Joseph Gileno

Joseph Gileno, Partner and Managing Director of Fincadia Tax Services

This significant addition expands Fincadia Tax Services' current presence in Ballston Lake, Brewster, Carmel, Melville, NYC, and Florida.

Spearheading this venture is Brewster resident Joseph Gileno, Fincadia Tax Services Partner and Managing Director. "Joining forces with Lisa and her staff was an opportunity that made total sense and we could not be more optimistic," Gileno added.

Fincadia Tax Services is one of New York's resources for reliable, professional, and affordable tax preparation. Areas of knowledge include Personal Taxes, Corporate Taxes, Payroll Services and Bookkeeping. Fincadia's certified team is up to date on the most recent personal and corporate tax laws, allowing them to obtain the credits and deductions we all desperately need. Their goal is to protect the most of your hard-earned money.

Call (845) 208-2260 or visit our website and let us help take the stress out of tax time.

Contact Information:

Dawn Ruggiero

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

845-208-2260

Related Files

Fincadia Tax & HVSBS Press Release

SOURCE: Fincadia Tax Services

View the original press release on newswire.