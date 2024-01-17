SCAA Denies Ethiopian Aircraft From Flying Over Somali Airspace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) announced on Wednesday that it prevented an Ethiopian aircraft from flying over Somali airspace.

Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said in a statement that the Ethiopian aircraft flight ET8372 was on its way to Hargeisa, the capital of the Somaliland; a state not recognized by the international community.

SCAA added that the flight did not have a permission to traverse the airspace according to the international aviation law.

SCAA affirmed that it would reject any aircraft that did not have a permission to cross over the Somali airspace, pointing out that the daily aerial navigation movement is stable. (end)

