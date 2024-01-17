Israeli Drone Attack On Tulkarm Refugee Camp Kills 4 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Four Palestinians were killed on Wednesday during an Israeli drone attack on Tulkarm refugee camp, north of the West Bank, said a Palestinian source.

This brings the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank today to seven, revealed the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), adding that occupation forces forbade PRCS staff carrying out their duties.

It also noted that one of its ambulances, with two volunteers onboard, was targeted during the attack.

The aggression on the camp has been ongoing since dawn, Wednesday, revealed the source.

The Palestinian News and Information Agency indicated that the four slain Palestinians were Ahmad Faraj, Waleed Ghanim, Ahmad Mahdawy and Ahmad Mutlag.

It also indicated that three other killings occurred during an Israeli assault on a vehicle near Balata Camp, West of Nablus city. (pickup previous)

nq









MENAFN17012024000071011013ID1107733267