Futures Dip As Investors Weigh Rate Cut Prospects

Selloff Continues, Indices Punished

Stock futures were lower Wednesday, putting Wall Street on track to build on the losses from the previous session.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials declined 134 points, or 0.4%, to 37,419.Futures for the S&P 500 faded 20.25 points, or 0.4%, at 4,775.25.Futures for the NASDAQ dropped 87.75 points, or 0.5%, to 15,878.75.Wall Street is coming off a losing session, as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note marched back above 4% after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned easing monetary policy may come slower than anticipated.Fourth-quarter earnings gain steam this week and could serve as the next major test for the market that could dictate the setup for 2024.Shares of Charles Schwab fell 0.5% during premarket trading after reporting an earnings beat but revenue miss. U.S. Bancorp also slipped 0.3% after its revenue also came in below expectations.Wall Street awaits December retail sales due out Wednesday. The findings could offer further insight into the health of the consumer or contribute to growth concerns should spending ease.The Federal Reserve's beige book and business inventories for November are also slated for Wednesday, along with remarks from New York Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO John Williams.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 docked 0.4% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index tumbled 3.7%.Oil prices flopped $1.45 to $70.95 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices hesitated 20 cents to $2,030 U.S. an ounce.

