Parliament Approves Appointment Of Sri Lanka's New HC To Maldives

Parliament has approved the appointment of P.R.S. Goonawardena as Sri Lanka's new High Commissioner to the Maldives.

The Committee on High Posts approved 5 new appointments including the appointment of Mr. P.R.S. Goonawardena as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Maldives.

The Committee also approved the appointment of Dr. M.M. S.S.B. Yalegama to the Non-Cabinet Ministry of State Plantation Enterprise Reforms.

The Committee also approved the appointment of Mr. S.C.J Devendra as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation.

Moreover, the appointments of Prof. M.A.R.M. Fernando as the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka and the appointment if Mr. J. M. Soosaithasan as the Chairman to the State Mortgage and Investment Bank was also approved by the Committee on High Posts.

The Committee on High Posts met in Parliament under the Chairmanship of the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Keheliya Rambukwella, Members of Parliament Johnston Fernando, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Thalatha Athukorala, Udaya Gammanpila, (Dr.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle and Dharmalingam Siddharthan. (Colombo Gazette)