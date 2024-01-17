Telehealth: Bridging The Gap In Rural Healthcare Access

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Having access to reliable healthcare is key to maintaining good health and managing disease. However, many residents in rural areas face unique barriers to access, including long travel times, limited access to transportation, and costs associated with travel.

There are also challenges when it comes to recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals in rural communities, resulting in workforce shortages in some areas.1 Telehealth and virtual care technologies can help to solve many of these issues.

What is telehealth?

Telehealth is the term used to describe the technologies that connect individuals and their healthcare providers when they can't get together in the same physical space. While telehealth has gained in popularity over the last decade, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been in use for over 30 years.2

How is telehealth used?

While telehealth is not appropriate for dealing with life-threatening events, there are several ways it can be used to support patients in rural areas. Patients can consult with their physician, get treatment information, or arrange their prescriptions through virtual visits over the phone or with video conferencing.

What are the benefits of telehealth in rural healthcare?

Some of the benefits of telehealth for people who live in rural or difficult-to-access areas include:

Improved access to healthcare

For patients in rural areas, as well as elderly patients and those with mobility issues, telehealth can improve access to healthcare by reducing the travel burden associated with traditional medical appointments.

Limited exposure to illness

During the pandemic, the use of telehealth helped to lower patient and staff exposure to COVID-19.3 For the elderly and immunocompromised, a telehealth appointment can prevent a trip to a busy waiting room or ER where there is risk of exposure to germs.

Reduced travel time

According to a study by UC Davis Health, telehealth has saved patients almost 53.7 million miles in travel.4 The study also reported that 42 crash-related injuries and 0.7 fatalities were avoided thanks to the use of telehealth. As an added benefit, researchers found that telehealth is a safe and cost-effective way to help address climate change.

Reduced travel costs

Some rural patients live far away from a healthcare center or medical specialist. If they require regular medical treatment, travel expenses can quickly add up.

Telehealth can help to eliminate some of the costs associated with travel, including fuel, cab fare, and parking. The cost of a telehealth appointment is often cheaper than visiting a clinic or a pricey ER visit.

Improved health literacy

Health literacy is the ability to receive, understand, and use information to maintain good health.5 Patients with higher health literacy are more likely to take an active role and make better decisions about their health. Higher health literacy has also been linked to fewer avoidable hospitalizations, emergency visits, and hospital --

Telehealth can also help facilitate patient education by reducing the physical barriers of healthcare in rural areas, making it more convenient to learn about their conditions.

If you live in a rural or underserved community, telehealth can potentially increase your access to quality healthcare. The benefits of telehealth go beyond convenience and cost savings. Studies have found that customers are satisfied with the support they receive from telehealth --

If you've been considering telehealth, what's stopping you? Give it a try and experience the benefits of telehealth firsthand.

