Water Tower Research Kicks Off Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) January 17, 2024, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) is pleased to announce today's kickoff of its Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference. Click here to register.

The conference will showcase a full day of presentations by residential and commercial furniture manufacturers, wholesalers, and suppliers. The event kicks off this morning with a welcome and opening remarks from Shawn Severson, President and Co-Founder of Water Tower Research and Budd Bugatch, WTR's Head of Consumer Hardlines. The conference will include 30-minute company presentations and Q&A, or fireside chats hosted by WTR's Consumer Hardlines analysts.

The day will also feature industry speakers: Robert Maricich, Chairman and CEO of ANDMORE, formerly International Market Centers, an omnichannel wholesale market maker, and Beck Besecker, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Marxent Labs, a 3D product experience platform and global leader in 3D e-commerce.

Presenting companies include Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP), Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE: ETD), Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS), HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI), Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT), Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT), MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN), and Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS). There will be an opportunity for investors to schedule 1×1 meetings with presenting companies following the event.

The event is sponsored by 3D Cloud by Marxent, the leading enterprise 3D platform for furniture and DIY retailers and manufacturers. MillerKnoll, HNI, Ashley, La-Z-Boy, Macy's, and many others work with 3D Cloud to deliver scalable, high-performance 3D visualization solutions and innovative customer experiences, including WebAR, 3D product configuration, and 3D room planners.

Ab out Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.