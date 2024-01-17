Pickleball Kingdom Expands Its Reign With A New Location In Tampa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the renowned leader in indoor pickleball facilities, is excited to announce the opening of its latest franchise in Tampa, Florida. The expansion marks another milestone in Pickleball Kingdom's commitment to providing top-notch pickleball experiences to enthusiasts across the nation.

Steve Poborka & Kerrie Forrester

View of the Chandler Pickleball Kingdom

Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom explained, "Tampa is such a beautiful city. Pickleball is very popular there, but they don't have options for the kind of indoor experience that we will bring. We can't wait for its residents and tourists to enter the Kingdom."

Pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, has been steadily gaining popularity, and Pickleball Kingdom has been at the forefront of this movement. With its state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching staff, and a welcoming community, Pickleball Kingdom has become the go-to destination for pickleball players of all skill levels.

Steve Poborka is the local franchisee to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Tampa. "My family and I love playing pickleball! Now I'm excited to share my love for the sport with the Tampa community," says Poborka. "Pickleball Kingdom's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my vision for the new location, and I can't wait to welcome players of all backgrounds to experience the thrill of the Kingdom."

The new Pickleball Kingdom facility in Tampa will feature a large number of indoor courts, well-equipped pro shop, and a comfortable lounge area for players and spectators. It will offer reservations, open play, leagues, lessons, and tournaments. Whether you're a seasoned pickleball pro or a beginner looking to try out the sport, Pickleball Kingdom Tampa will offer something for everyone.

Pickleball Kingdom's COO, Rob Streett, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, saying, "Tampa is a fantastic location for our newest facility. With Steve's MBA and as a corporate turnaround specialist, we're confident that Steve and his team will maintain the high standards of quality and customer satisfaction that Pickleball Kingdom is known for. "

Steve is married to Kerrie Forrester, and between them they have three children.





Pickleball Kingdom is the leading brand in indoor pickleball facilities, providing top-tier experiences for players of all ages and skill levels. With a commitment to excellence, professional coaching, and a thriving community, Pickleball Kingdom has become the ultimate destination for pickleball enthusiasts nationwide.

