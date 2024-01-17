TUMS® Teams Up With Draftkings And Desus Nice To Launch TUMS® Prop Bites, Allowing Big Game Fans To Go All In On Food For The First Time

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In honor of the biggest day in football, TUMS® is collaborating with DraftKings to launch TUMS® Prop Bites, a first-of-its kind platform where fans can make their free food picks and see how they stack up against the rest of the nation for a shot to win cash prizes. Because with TUMS® fast heartburn relief, you'll never have to take a chance with your favorite foods. Age and eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. See terms at .

From predicting the outcome of the coin flip to the color of the sports drink bath, novelty markets have an increasingly popular part of the Big Game, but until now, no one has let fans go all in on the most hyped big game goods of all - the food. From buffalo wings to pizza, and every dip, chip, and sip in between, TUMS® Prop Bites allows fans to try to pick which foods have won America's hearts and stomachs. It's free to play, and TUMS® and DraftKings are giving away a share of $10,000 to lucky winners. Food lovers 18+ can visit TUMSPropBites from now through February 11th to get in on the mouthwatering action.

"We as a brand understand and appreciate the importance that people place around game day food. With TUMS® Prop Bites, we're able to celebrate the love for food alongside football, while reminding fans that TUMS® fast heartburn relief allows them to enjoy their Big Game spreads without the risk of heartburn," said

Jissan Cherian, Senior Director, Digestive Health at TUMS®.

"The Big Game is obviously a major tentpole for DraftKings each year. This year, we're excited to partner with TUMS® to create TUMS® Prop Bites and let food fans get in on the competitive action on game day and leading up to it," said Jay Danahy, Head of Brand Partnerships and Ad Operations. "Food is a key part of the Big Game experience for fans watching at home and TUMS® Prop Bites creates an authentic extension of what DraftKings is all about, providing customers with more way to engage with the events they love."

To introduce TUMS® Prop Bites, TUMS® has drafted comedian Desus Nice as the Official TUMS® Prop Bites Tipster. In this role, Desus Nice will be featured in digital and social content in the lead up to the Big Game, dishing out all the hot takes on how to cash in on this savory opportunity.

"I'm thrilled to help launch TUMS® Prop Bites and allow food and sports fans to go all in on the most hyped part of the Big Game – the food," says comedian Desus Nice. "Let's be real, a lot of people watch the Big Game for the food and the vibes, and now TUMS® is giving this audience an opportunity to go all in on food, without the worry of heartburn, and a chance to win cash prizes."

TUMS® Prop Bites closes at kickoff, but TUMS® and DraftKings will be rooting for food all game long. Should heartburn pangs ping by the end of the second quarter, don't worry, you won't have to miss out on the halftime action (or the food!) because TUMS® has partnered with GoPuff to deliver FREE TUMS® during halftime straight to your door. Visit TUMSHalftimeHeroes during halftime to receive a free 60ct bottle of TUMS® Chewy Bites. Available while supplies last.

In addition to offering fans with a free to play pool, DraftKings and TUMS® are kicking off Big Game Weekend in Las Vegas by hosting the TUMS® Prop Bites Food Casino at Circa Stadium Swim on Friday February 9th from 12pm to 6pm, featuring an appearance by Desus Nice, where guests can play games for free for a chance at prizes. Circa Hotel guests and Stadium Swim Pool Party ticketholders can get in on the fun for free in the designated TUMS® Prop Bites casino area. Attendees will have the opportunity to try new TUMS® Gummy Bites and win exclusive

merch. To attend, individuals can purchase a pass to Stadium Swim in person at Circa or online at



For more information on TUMS® and its range of products, please visit the brand on Instagram (@TUMSofficial), TikTok (@TUMSofficial) and Facebook (@TUMS) or at

.

