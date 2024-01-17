Elis - Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 12 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 DECEMBRE 2023
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF
| Nombre d'actions composant le capital social
| 234 000 047
| Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
| 265 389 617
| Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
| 265 325 862
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023
| Total number of shares
| 234,000,047
| Theoretical number of voting rights
| 265,389,617
| Number of exercisable voting rights
| 265,325,862
This disclosure is on Elis web site
Contacts
Nicolas Buron , Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...
Attachment
Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 12 2023
MENAFN17012024004107003653ID1107733241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.