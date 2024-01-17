               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Elis - Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 12 2023


1/17/2024 9:01:37 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 DECEMBRE 2023

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 234 000 047
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 389 617
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 265 325 862

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023

Total number of shares 234,000,047
Theoretical number of voting rights 265,389,617
Number of exercisable voting rights 265,325,862

This disclosure is on Elis web site

Contacts

Nicolas Buron , Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Attachment

  • Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 12 2023

MENAFN17012024004107003653ID1107733241

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search