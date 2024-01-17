Elis - Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 12 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 DECEMBRE 2023 Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 234 000 047 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 389 617 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 265 325 862

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023

Total number of shares 234,000,047 Theoretical number of voting rights 265,389,617 Number of exercisable voting rights 265,325,862

