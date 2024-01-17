Cleanchoice Energy Honored As A 2024 Real Leaders Top Impact Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CleanChoice Energy recognized for its commitment to sustainability in its business practices

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanChoice Energy (“CleanChoice”), a climate solutions company that empowers people and businesses to access clean and renewable energy, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®, a network of CEOs and global media platform that is dedicated to inspiring the future of business. CleanChoice was recognized as a company that stands out for its dedication to sustainability in driving forward exemplary business practices.



CleanChoice continues to make a mark in the sustainable energy space and business world for its dedication to providing easy, convenient, 100% pollution-free energy, and striving toward a cleaner future powered by energy generated at its own solar farms. Not only does the company work to provide accessible clean energy, but CleanChoice also works to make a positive impact in the communities where its energy farms are located.

“CleanChoice Energy is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Real Leaders® Top Impact Company for our dedication to sustainability,” said Tom Matzzie, CEO of CleanChoice Energy.“With the world marking its hottest year on record and entering the era of global boiling, the work we do to provide people with access to renewable energy is more important than ever in helping combat catastrophic climate change.”

For the past five years, Real Leaders has awarded purpose-driven companies that are thriving as a result of their commitment to working towards creating a better world for all who inhabit it. To select its Top Impact Companies, Real Leaders vets and ranks privately owned companies based on their answers to 30 questions within 6 categories of I.M.P.A.C.T: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration and Transformation. This year, there were over 500 applications submitted from 15+ countries, and the 2024 Top Impact Company list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes across a variety of industries.

“After five successful years of producing the go-to list of the 'Top Impact Companies' it was time for Real Leaders to expand its mission by growing an impact awards community that preserves its integrity while scaling its impact,” said Kevin Edwards, Real Leaders' General Manager.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized and advocated that businesses take more responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is an independently owned certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact. Our mission is to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

ABOUT CLEANCHOICE ENERGY

CleanChoice Energy is the first U.S. 100% green gentailer operating at both ends of the energy spectrum, from owning solar farms to providing clean energy directly to customers. CleanChoice has redefined cleantech, making it easy for people to access climate solutions, support renewable energy and live cleaner lives with pollution-free, renewable energy for their homes and businesses. With CleanChoice, every kilowatt of electricity used is replenished onto the grid with 100% clean energy from regional wind and solar farms - including solar farms owned and operated by CleanChoice.

Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy .

