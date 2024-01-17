Unigen Power Inc. To Present At The Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelby Township, MI, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniGen Power Inc. is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for January 23-25, 2024, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world where US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

UniGen Power is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

Anthony Carmen, CEO of UniGen Power, said“This will be the initial introduction of our disruptive new 1,000,000-watt power source that outperforms incumbent technology by virtually every metric.”

UniGen's UPI 1000TA generator produces a megawatt of electric power at under $0.05 per kWh including fuel, maintenance, and capex, and its clean, lightweight, low-emission, compact, versatile, quiet, efficient, and mobile. It burns clean natural gas, RNG, and other gaseous fuels including, soon, hydrogen and liquid fuels. It weighs 1/5th of traditional one MW generators and is 1/3 their size, maintainable in the field. and transported by pickup or helicopter.

