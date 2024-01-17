Ivans Expands Marketing Insights Solution For Personal Lines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest release of Ivans Marketing Insights introduces personal lines business insights and new reports for both commercial and personal lines of business

Milwaukee, WI., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced its latest release of Ivans Marketing InsightsTM, a business intelligence solution that delivers carriers and MGAs new channel insights derived from the broadest distribution network. The latest release expands its agency premium and policy search capabilities to personal lines and adds new reports that provide greater visibility into agency policy and premium date, enabling more opportunities for premium growth and retention.



New reports added for commercial and personal lines include:



Your Share vs Others report , Ivans' most requested feature, provides carriers a view into how much of each policy type and risk is placed with them compared to other carriers, delivering greater understanding of market standing and the most profitable agent engagement opportunities.

Renewal Date report shows how many policies are scheduled to expire each month, enabling carriers to anticipate renewals and enhance retention rates.

Policy Size report shows how many policies an agency is writing at each level – micro, small, or mid – to better understand business fit. Search Premium allows users to see how much premium each agency has based on the selected search.

“Historically, carriers have had little visibility of the business agents are writing because they haven't had access to the data – until now,” said Brad Boyer, chief product officer, Ivans.“The latest release of Ivans Marketing Insights expands insights into personal lines and gives carriers an even deeper view into agent opportunities to more quickly pinpoint growth opportunities by line of business and upcoming renewal windows.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 600 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day's work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

