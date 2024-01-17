Rapsodo Partners With First Tee To Make Engaging Golf Technology Accessible To Kids And Teens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapsodo signs on as a cause-inspired partner of First Tee, a national youth development organization that teaches life skills through golf

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , a sports vision technology company known for leading the charge to make pro-grade tech affordable, is excited to announce a new cause-inspired partnership with First Tee.



Every child deserves access to world-class training tools, including the latest technology combining a mobile launch monitor and golf simulator - the Rapsodo MLM2PRO.

Shawn Curtis, Rapsodo Director of Golf, said, "At Rapsodo, we want to give athletes everywhere the tools they need to play like never before, and a partnership with First Tee will allow us to reach and inspire kids across the country, whether they're serious junior golfers or they've taken up the game for the life skills and values it can teach."

Since its inception, golf has been an ever-evolving sport. Tradition is the foundation of the game. However, over the past four years, a massive influx and adoption of technology has taken place. This has happened both on and off the course. The way kids are being introduced to the sport and taking part is becoming more diverse every day.

With this in mind, Rapsodo has the desire to share its award-winning technology with kids. This will help raise awareness of the game, help them understand the data, analysis and insights that this technology has to offer (including the video replay), provide them with new ways to practice and play, and ultimately assist them in playing better. That desire aligns well with First Tee's mission of empowering kids and teens through the game of golf. The new partnership between Rapsodo and First Tee will support both of these goals at the same time.

Through the relationship with Rapsodo, First Tee chapters will have the opportunity to receive the new Rapsodo MLM2PRO – at no cost. Rapsodo will also have a presence at key First Tee national events in 2024, including the First Tee 2024 National Championship, held at the Clemson Walker Course on June 23-27. And Rapsodo will also be on-site at the First Tee's 2024 Network Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, as the presenting sponsor of the summit's golf outing.

At Rapsodo, the belief is that every athlete has untapped potential. All athletes, including golfers, can activate their full potential with the right tools and mindset. This is true no matter their skill level. Through this partnership with First Tee, Rapsodo is providing more kids the opportunity to access its award-winning technology.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo is on a mission to give athletes everywhere the tools they need to play like never before. Favored by MLB teams, D1 College Champions, and top-ranked PGA coaches, our motto of "Play Without LimitsTM," is realized by leveling the playing field with affordable, professional grade technology. Innovation and category leadership in golf, baseball, and softball have been celebrated in MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and led to the Official Partner of USA Baseball. Getting more out of your game is always within reach with Rapsodo. Experience more at .

About PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation:

First Tee ( ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. First Tee reaches millions of kids and teens annually through its network of 150 chapters, 11,000 schools and 1,900 youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chair.

Media Contact:

Patrick Lloyd

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

...