FRED’S TEAM SETS HISTORIC $8 MILLION FUNDRAISING RECORD FOR CANCER RESEARCH

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Fred's Team community reached a new milestone during the 2023 season by raising $8 million. 100% of the funds raised will go directly to cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

New York, NY, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fred's Team, the official running program of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), set a new single-season fundraising record in 2023 by raising $8 million for cancer research at MSK. This new milestone is a testament to the Fred's Team community's enduring commitment to MSK's mission of ending cancer for life.

Since 1995, Fred's Team donors and participants have directed more than $112 million to MSK. 100% of every dollar raised goes directly into MSK labs, where doctors and scientists have expertise in more than 400 types of cancer.

The 2023 Fred's Team roster featured numerous MSK doctors, nurses, and staff. For MSK nurse Dana Ng, who took on the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon with Fred's Team, running is another way she cares for her patients.“Every day, my patients remind me of why my job is so special, and they inspire me to keep running for new cures,” she said.

According to MSK physician-scientist Luis Diaz Jr., MD, who also ran the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, Fred's Team plays a key role in accelerating early-stage cancer research at MSK.“Nearly 2,000 clinical trials are underway at MSK at a given time, and this level of innovation and progress wouldn't be possible without support from Fred's Team,” said Dr. Diaz, who is Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology and Grayer Family Chair.

Fred's Team participants get to choose the area of cancer research at MSK that they support with their miles. Funds raised by runners have helped power numerous innovations in cancer treatment, including an investigative drug for early-stage glioma, which is the most common type of primary brain cancer in adults. In a phase 3 clinical trial, neuro-oncologist Ingo K. Mellinghoff, MD, and his team showed that the drug slowed tumor growth in patients with low-grade gliomas with IDH gene mutations. Dr. Mellinghoff, Chair of the Department of Neurology and Evnin Family Chair in Neuro-Oncology, noted that this potential therapy is the first new treatment option for low-grade diffuse glioma in more than 20 years.

Fred's Team was named after New York City Marathon co-founder Fred Lebow, who underwent treatment for brain cancer at MSK in 1991. Today, participants worldwide put on their orange Fred's Team uniforms to honor loved ones and make a difference beyond the finish line.

Official Fred's Team events include the TCS New York City Marathon, United Airlines NYC Half, TCS London Marathon, and BMW Berlin Marathon. Runners also take on 5Ks, half-marathons, marathons, triathlons, and other races around the world.

MORE INFORMATION

About Fred's Team

Fred's Team, the official running program of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), gives every runner the opportunity to add more meaning to their miles by raising money for lifesaving cancer research at MSK. Fred's Team was named in honor of running legend and co-founder of the New York City Marathon Fred Lebow, who underwent treatment for brain cancer at MSK in 1991. 100% of the money raised goes directly into MSK labs, where groundbreaking discoveries are making a real difference for people around the world. Official events include the TCS New York City Marathon, United Airlines NYC Half, TCS London Marathon, and BMW Berlin Marathon. For additional information and to donate, visit and follow Fred's Team on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , and Instagram .

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world's most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

