New Book On Jazz Legend Gerry Mulligan Wins Prestigious Certificate Of Merit Award

Cover of New Book Being Gerry Mulligan: My Life In Music

Gerry Playing Bari Sax

Being Gerry Mulligan: My Life In Music Is Honored with 2023 ARSC Award

- Ken Poston DARIEN, CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Book on Jazz Legend Gerry Mulligan Wins Prestigious Certificate of Merit AwardBeing Gerry Mulligan: My Life In Music Is Honored with 2023 Association for Recorded Sound Collections Award(Darien, CT – December 1, 2023) A new book documenting the life of jazz legend Gerry Mulligan has received a Certificate of Merit in the 2023 Association for Recorded Sound Collections Award. Since 1991, the ARSC Awards have been presented each year to authors and publishers of books, articles, and liner notes to recognize and promote outstanding research in the field of recorded sound. The book received the award for excellence in historical recorded sound research in recorded jazz. For more information on the book, log ontoMulligan Publishing, Inc. with the assistance of Cathie Phillips, Personal Secretary to Franca R. Mulligan, provided years of extensive research by adding the missing transcripts of Gerry's oral autobiography. John Cerullo of Rowman & Littlefield called Ken Poston to handle the editing of Gerry's oral autobiography, following Franca R. Mulligan's request not to change Gerry's“original" oral autobiography, by just correcting some repetition as stated in Franca's“introduction" in Gerry's book and in the“preface" by Ken Poston.Adds Poston,“The actual sessions with Gerry took place many years ago in the mid1990s. Working with Gerry was one of the great high points of my life and seeing the book finally published after all of this time is beyond gratifying.”Roberta Freund Schwartz, who is a ARSC Board member and Associate Professor of Musicology at the University of Kansas, says this is a very well respected award by authors and publishers.“In addition to recognizing the contributions of these authors, the award aims to encourage others to emulate their high standards and to promote wider readership of their work,” says Schwartz.The winners are selected by the ARSC Awards Committee and will be recognized during an awards ceremony at the ARSC's annual conference on May 18, 2024 in St. Paul, Minnesota. For a full list of the 2023 ARSC winners, log ontoFranca Mulligan calls this achievement very pleasing and says she is now working with Globe Pequot, Applause Books & Backbeat Books, part of Rowman & Littlefieldn, on publishing an audiobook to be released in 2024.“This is such a prestigious award because of the cultural and historical significance of this work. I know Gerry would be so happy,” says Franca Mulligan.To learn more about the ARSC Awards Program, log onto . To learn more about Ken Poston's Gerry Mulligan: My Life in Music, log onto

