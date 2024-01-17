Legal Research Software Market Size, Embracing Growth Opportunities In 2024-2030: Lexisnexis, Thomson Reuters, Casetext

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on“Legal Research Software Market Insights, to 2030 " with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Legal Research Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.Some of the key players profiled in the study are LexisNexis (United States), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Casetext, Inc. (United States), Fastcase Inc. (United States), Tologix Experts Systems Inc. (Canada), UniCourt Inc. (United States), ALM Media Properties, LLC (United States), Talisker Technology Solutions (Canada), Consilio LLC (United States), Bloomberg Law (United States), ROSS Intelligence (Canada), LawGeex (United States), Kira Systems (Canada), CaseMine (India), Docket Alarm (United States), eDiscovery Assistant (United States), Legal Robot (United States).According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Legal Research Software market to witness a CAGR of 16.9% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Legal Research Software Market Breakdown by Application (Legal Research, Compliance Management, Contract Management, Case Prediction, Others) by Type (Cloud, On premises) by Component (Solutions, Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Legal Research Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 980.1 Million at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 406.1 Million.Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @Definition:The legal research software market comprises software and tools designed to assist legal professionals, such as lawyers, paralegals, and legal scholars, in conducting research, accessing legal information, and staying updated on legal developments. These software solutions are used for tasks like case law research, document review, legal document drafting, and managing legal databases. Legal research software aims to streamline and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of legal research.Market Trends:.Increasing adoption of cloud-based legal research software.Growing use of artificial intelligence in legal research.Rising demand for legal research software that integrates with other legal softwareMarket Drivers:.Technology Adoption.Growing demand for legal services from businesses and individuals.Rising complexity of legal regulations.Need for efficient and effective legal research toolsMarket Opportunities:.Growth in emerging markets.Development of new technologies.Expansion into new marketsMarket Restraints:.Cost.Complexity.SecurityThe titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:The Study Explore the Product Types of Legal Research Software Market: Cloud, On premisesKey Applications/end-users of Legal Research Software Market: Legal Research, Compliance Management, Contract Management, Case Prediction, OthersBook Latest Edition of Global Legal Research Software Market Study @With this report you will learn:.Who the leading players are in Legal Research Software Market?.What you should look for in a Legal Research Software.What trends are driving the Market.About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competitionAlso included in the study are profiles of 15 Legal Research Software vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.List of players profiled in this report: LexisNexis (United States), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Wolters Kluwer N.V. 