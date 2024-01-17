(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crondon Park Award Winning Golf Club

Crondon Park Golf course has been officially ranked by Top100GolfCourses

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crondon Park Golf Club Achieves Top Tier Ranking in Essex

In an exciting development that marks a significant milestone for Crondon Park Golf Club, who are delighted to announce that their golf course has been officially ranked in the top tier of golf courses in Essex by Top100GolfCourses .

This recognition highlights the exceptional quality and standards that the golf club has consistently maintained. Once boasting the longest hole in the UK, the acknowledgement comes early in their ambitious 5-year plan and confirms that Crondon Park Golf Club is well on its way to being a nationally top-ranking course.

Stewart Rogers, their dedicated Head Greenkeeper has 25 years of experience in Turfcare, 15 years in the golf industry, starting from the bottom and working his way to head greenkeeper at two golf courses before joining Crondon Park in September 2017. He and his team have played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable milestone. Their passion and commitment to improving and delivering an unparalleled golfing experience have driven Crondon Park to become the award-winning course it is today.

Commenting on the achievement, David Laffar – Director of Golf & Head Professional of Crondon Park Golf Club, says "We are thrilled to share some extraordinary news that speaks volumes about our golf club. The recognition from Top100GolfCourses is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of Stewart Rogers and his team. This achievement not only validates our commitment to providing a world-class golfing experience but also motivates us to keep raising the bar.

Crondon Park's inclusion in the top tier of golf courses in Essex is a testament to the expert course management, outstanding facilities, and the overall commitment to excellence that define our golf club."

Crondon Park extends their heartfelt appreciation to the community, their members, and all those who have contributed to making this achievement possible. As they celebrate this milestone, they remain steadfast in their dedication to providing an exceptional golfing experience and look forward to welcoming more players to experience the challenge of the Crondon Park Golf Club award-winning course.

For more information, please visit or contact ...

About Crondon Park Golf Club:

Situated in the tranquil Crondon Park Estate, our championship course is renowned in Essex and is considered one of the most challenging in the county.

Stretching over 6,800 yards from the back tees, Crondon provides a rigorous test for golfers at all skill levels.

Our Golf club boasts an impressive landscape surrounding the main course, with over 20,000 trees planted more than two decades ago, creating a classic parkland ambience. Most of the time, you can only see the hole you're currently playing.

The course remains a formidable presence of the Essex golf scene, featuring a combination of 5 par 3's, 5 par 5's, and 8 par 4's, offering opportunities for impressive scores if you're ready to tackle its unique challenges.

