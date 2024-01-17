Revolutionizing Healthcare: 3D Cell Culture Market Size Projected To Reach USD 8.3 Billion By 2031 At A 18.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the presence of several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cell culture is a significant tool in biological research. These cultures are mainly of two types, namely two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D). Since the advent of cell culture techniques, 2D cell cultures are preferred due to their availability, ease of environmental control, cell observation, and measurement. However, growing cells in flat layers on surfaces do not precisely model the in-vivo state. As compared to 2D, 3D cell culture permits biological cells to grow and interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR Of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Impact of Covid-19 on 3D Cell Culture Market:

.The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to remain moderate for pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the 3D cell culture market.

.The companies in the industry faced a setback, owing to the lockdown, which led to a significant reduction in manufacturing and use of 3D cell culture among researchers.

.However, this deleterious impact was compensated by the rapid development in stem cell therapy research and an increase in R&D to develop regenerative medicines for treating COVID-19 patients.

What are the factors driving the 3D Cell Culture Market?

Advantages offered by 3D cell cultures over conventional 2D cell cultures in cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions, continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening, inclination toward the use of 3D cell cultures in cancer research and increased demand for organ transplantation drive the growth of the global 3D cell culture market.

Top 3D Cell Culture Companies

.

.Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

.Avantor, Inc.

.Becton, Dickinson And Company

.Corning Incorporated

.Insphero AG

.Lonza Group LTD.

.Merck & Co., Inc.

.Synthecon

.Incorporated

.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation: –

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global 3D cell culture market based on product, application, end-user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the scaffold based platforms segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the microchips segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments such as scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, and services.

Based on application, the cancer research segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global 3D cell culture market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the regenerative medicine segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The study also encompasses the segments such as stem cell research and drug discovery.

Based on end user, the academic institutes segment was largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The contract research laboratories segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

