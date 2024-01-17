Staffing With Love: Revolutionizing Special Needs Care In Monticello, IA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTICELLO, Iowa, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing With Love, a small local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Tina Ries, is poised to transform the landscape of special needs care in

Monticello

and is in need of community support through donations. Ries, who has been personally managing her son Billy's care staff since he turned 22 years old, aims to create a tailored and nurturing environment for individuals with special needs.

Staffing With Love

Continue Reading

Recognizing the challenges faced by traditional agencies in meeting the unique requirements of individuals like Billy, Ries was motivated to launch Staffing With Love. Previous agencies struggled to accommodate Ries' involvement in Billy's daily life, leading to his discharge from their services due to a lack of alignment with his care expectations.

Understanding the significance of routine in the lives of individuals with special needs, Ries emphasizes the importance of consistency and familiarity. Staffing With Love strives to build a network of dedicated caregivers who can offer long-term support and understanding. By having caregivers who truly know the individual, the anxiety and disruption caused by frequent personnel turnover can be alleviated.

One of the key differentiators of Staffing With Love is its commitment to involving parents or guardians in the caregiver selection process. Unlike traditional agencies that often exclude parents and disregard their input, Staffing With Love aims to empower parents, making them active participants in their loved one's care. This collaborative approach ensures that the individual's dreams, goals, and preferences are at the forefront of the caregiving process.

Moreover, Staffing With Love goes beyond just providing care. The organization also focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles and community integration. Ries prioritizes nutrition education and physical activities to optimize the well-being of the individuals in their care. By encouraging activities such as dog walking and water aerobics, Staffing With Love aims to help individuals with special needs lead fulfilling and purposeful lives.

As a small local 501(c)(3) non-profit, Staffing With Love relies on the generosity of the community through donations to continue providing exceptional care and support. Your donations will directly impact the lives of individuals with special needs and help Staffing With Love expand their services to other homes in the community, replicating their innovative approach to care.

To make a donation to Staffing With Love or to learn more about their mission and services, please visit their website at

or contact Tina Ries at (319) 677-5760.

About Staffing With Love:

Staffing With Love is a small local non-profit organization in

Monticello,

IA, dedicated to providing specialized care for individuals with special needs. Founded by Tina Ries, the organization aims to optimize individuals' lives through tailored care, nutritional education, and community integration. With the support of the community, Staffing With Love is redefining the standards of special needs caregiving.

Press Contact:

Tina Ries

(319)-677-5760

371455@email4pr. com

SOURCE Staffing With Love