Green Virgin Products' Moringa Oil Wins Award For Best Natural Beauty Product For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthXWire

has recognized Green Virgin Products' Moringa Oil, the all-natural, certified organic, non-toxic skin and hair care treatment, with the Best Natural Beauty Product for 2024 award. The judges cited the outstanding beneficial qualities of this unprocessed, 100% pure, and easy-to-apply oil which traces its history to Northern India's Ayurvedic medicine over 4,000 years ago.

A timeless tradition of beneficial personal care values

Green Virgin Products was founded in 2009 by Ken Marion after realizing that many individuals do not know that many personal and home care products contain toxic chemicals that could be harmful to their health.

Green Virgin Moringa Oil

is extracted from the seeds of the moringa oleifera tree,

found in tropical and subtropical countries around the world; its nutrient richness has helped the plant survive drought and harsh environmental conditions. The healing and beautifying benefits of Moringa Oil have been documented for thousands of years; in India's ancient Ayurvedic holistic tradition, it is even believed to prevent hundreds of diseases.

Modern scientific research has verified that Moringa contains the health-promoting properties of 90 different nutrients, including 46 antioxidants, proteins, and 36 anti-inflammatory agents, as reported by the NIH.

Moringa Oil is rich in cytokinins

and zeatin , which encourage cell vitality and slow the aging process; it is chemical-free, non-toxic, and gentle in its moisturizing, strengthening, and healing qualities.

"The global moringa products market is projected to grow from USD 7.79 billion in 2021 to USD 14.80 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.63%" (Fortune Business Insights ).

The company

Green Virgin Products

was founded in 2009 by Ken Marion after realizing

that many individuals do not know that many personal and home care products contain toxic chemicals that could be harmful to their health:

"That's when we decided to start a company that would offer non-toxic, eco-friendly, healthy products. We wanted the people buying our products to feel confident about the fact that every single product they purchase would contain zero toxins and that all our production methods were environmentally friendly."

Green Virgin is proud to source its Moringa Oil exclusively from small organic growers. "This ensures the oil's high potency and preservation of properties that make this product so remarkable," adds Jeremy Marion, VP of Operations.

The company's Moringa Oil is always 100% pure, extra virgin, cold-pressed, certified organic, and free of preservatives and chemicals.

Other Green Virgin products include Soap Nut, Moringa, Citrus Shampoo ; Moringa Oil, Citrus, Conditioner ; and Soap Nut, Moringa Bar Soap .

