HIPPEAS® Launches Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS®

is spreading The Peas & Love with the launch of its Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs line in two far-out flavors: Vegan White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin' Hot . HIPPEAS® Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs offer the crunch and explosive flavor of your favorite extra-flavor snacks but was developed with the better-for-you attributes HIPPEAS® is known for: clean label with chickpeas as the first ingredient, free from the top 9 allergens, Non-GMO Project Verified, and totally delicious. HIPPEAS® Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs are available now at select retailers including Sprouts as well as on Amazon and HIPPEAS .

HIPPEAS® Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs

are made from chickpeas – it's the first ingredient! With 3-4g of protein and 3g of fiber per 1oz serving, these Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs pack a punch of plant power with all that flavor, to keep you keepin' on. HIPPEAS® Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs are available in two bold flavors:

VEGAN WHITE CHEDDAR EXPLOSION:

HIPPEAS' top-selling flavor is dialed up with even more buttery, cheesy goodness in each bite!

BLAZIN' HOT:

HIPPEAS is bringing the heat for a go-to snack with a kick!

"At HIPPEAS®, we have a genuine passion for reimagining beloved snack classics with a healthier twist and are thrilled to introduce our latest creation: HIPPEAS® Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs," stated HIPPEAS® CMO, Julia Hecht. "Our dedication to perfecting these extra flavor recipes reflects our commitment to surpassing consumer expectations of what a better-for-you product can taste like. Parents (and grown-up snackers!) love HIPPEAS puffs because they are a kid-requested go-to snack made with real, simple ingredients. Not only are the puffs delicious, but they contain the nutritional benefits of both protein and fiber as well as no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients of any kind. Plus, these puffs are made from sustainably grown chickpeas, filling our commitment to developing products that are better-for-the-planet," she continued.

HIPPEAS®

is all about mind, body, and soil. Chickpeas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil, where they should be! HIPPEAS® chickpeas are farmed using practices like conservation tillage to improve soil erosion and crop rotations that improve soil health. Chickpeas naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower the brand's carbon footprint. At HIPPEAS® , they believe that sustainable farming (and snacking!) is the way forward!

There's a HIPPEAS® for every craving and snacking occasion. HIPPEAS® Chickpea Puffs come in four flavors including: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue and Sriracha Sunshine. HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chips come in three flavors including: Nacho Vibes, Rockin' Ranch and Sea Salt & Lime. HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws come in three flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch and Sour Cream and Onion.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free and vegan. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as

select

CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

