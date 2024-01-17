Feelbelt Redefines The Audio Experience Landscape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensit! , the leading innovator in haptic technology, is thrilled to announce the official market availability of the Feelbelt

in

the

United States,

introducing

a new dimension to audio experiences. With its groundbreaking haptic

feedback

technology, Feelbelt is set to redefine how people enjoy sound and music.

Feel Every Sound

The Haptic Technology of the Feelbelt immerses its users deep into digital experiences. (©Sensit!)

The

Feelbelt is a wearable device designed to enhance audio immersion by allowing users to feel the music, movies, and games they love. Unlike traditional audio devices that rely solely on sound,

Feelbelt adds a tactile layer to the experience, providing users with a

sense

of touch that complements the audio they hear.

Key

features of

the

Feelbelt

include:



Haptic Feedback : Feelbelt's advanced haptic feedback technology translates

audio frequencies into tactile sensations, allowing users to feel the beat of music, the rumble

of

explosions

in

games,

and

the

thrill

of

action

in

movies. The

Range

reaches from 10 to 20.000 Hz.

Wireless Connectivity : The Feelbelt is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, gaming consoles, and home theater systems, making it versatile for various entertainment setups.

Customizable Settings : Users can fine-tune the intensity and frequency of vibrations

to

suit

their

preferences,

creating

a

personalized

audio

experience. Accessibility :

Feelbelt

is

also

a

valuable

tool

for

people, who

are

hard

of

hearing, as it allows them to experience audio content through touch.

"Our mission is to transform

the

way

people

perceive and

enjoy

digital experiences. With the Feelbelt, we believe that sound becomes an even more immersive and memorable experience. Whether you're gaming, watching a movie, or simply enjoying your favorite music, Feelbelt takes it to the next level," said Benjamin Heese, CEO of Sensit!.

The Feelbelt is now available for purchase

on

the

official

website,

feelbelt ,

as

well

as

at select retail partners across the United States.

About

Sensit!

Sensit! is a multi-brand haptics company that provides the simplest solution for creating and

scaling

haptic

experiences

in

the

market. Founded

in

Potsdam in

2019,

Sensit! enhances digital experiences

through

immersive

haptic

feedback

-

simply

put,

through

vibrations

-

by transforming telemetry, sound, and interaction data into a tangible experience. On a specially developed and easy-to-use platform, B2B customers can individually design the haptics

developed

by

Sensit!,

turning simple

products

into

haptic

experiences.

The

Feelbelt is a brand of Sensit!.

FEELBELT

PRESS

KIT

Press Contact . David Schwartz . [email protected] . +1 973 954 7289

Sensit! GmbH . Dianastraße 21 . 14482 Potsdam .

SOURCE Sensit!