Feelbelt Redefines The Audio Experience Landscape

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensit! , the leading innovator in haptic technology, is thrilled to announce the official market availability of the Feelbelt
in
the
United States,
introducing
a new dimension to audio experiences. With its groundbreaking haptic
feedback
technology, Feelbelt is set to redefine how people enjoy sound and music.
Feel Every Sound
The Haptic Technology of the Feelbelt immerses its users deep into digital experiences. (©Sensit!)
The
Feelbelt is a wearable device designed to enhance audio immersion by allowing users to feel the music, movies, and games they love. Unlike traditional audio devices that rely solely on sound,
Feelbelt adds a tactile layer to the experience, providing users with a
sense
of touch that complements the audio they hear.
Key
features of
the
Feelbelt
include:
Haptic Feedback : Feelbelt's advanced haptic feedback technology translates
audio frequencies into tactile sensations, allowing users to feel the beat of music, the rumble
of
explosions
in
games,
and
the
thrill
of
action
in
movies. The
Range
reaches from 10 to 20.000 Hz. Wireless Connectivity : The Feelbelt is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, gaming consoles, and home theater systems, making it versatile for various entertainment setups. Customizable Settings : Users can fine-tune the intensity and frequency of vibrations
to
suit
their
preferences,
creating
a
personalized
audio
experience. Accessibility :
Feelbelt
is
also
a
valuable
tool
for
people, who
are
hard
of
hearing, as it allows them to experience audio content through touch.
"Our mission is to transform
the
way
people
perceive and
enjoy
digital experiences. With the Feelbelt, we believe that sound becomes an even more immersive and memorable experience. Whether you're gaming, watching a movie, or simply enjoying your favorite music, Feelbelt takes it to the next level," said Benjamin Heese, CEO of Sensit!.
The Feelbelt is now available for purchase
on
the
official
website,
feelbelt ,
as
well
as
at select retail partners across the United States.
About
Sensit!
Sensit! is a multi-brand haptics company that provides the simplest solution for creating and
scaling
haptic
experiences
in
the
market. Founded
in
Potsdam in
2019,
Sensit! enhances digital experiences
through
immersive
haptic
feedback
-
simply
put,
through
vibrations
-
by transforming telemetry, sound, and interaction data into a tangible experience. On a specially developed and easy-to-use platform, B2B customers can individually design the haptics
developed
by
Sensit!,
turning simple
products
into
haptic
experiences.
The
Feelbelt is a brand of Sensit!.
