(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In a groundbreaking move, Onwardmax Services proudly unveils its latest offering in the realm of outplacement services, featuring a suite of digital solutions aimed at empowering individuals during their career transitions. This innovative approach is captured in a newly released image, symbolizing the company's dedication to modernizing workforce support.

Onwardmax Services unveils innovative digital outplacement solutions

Continue Reading

A New Era of Career Support

Onwardmax Services is setting a new standard in outplacement assistance with a focus on digital career coaching and personal branding. Our state-of-the-art digital platform is designed to be accessible from anywhere, working from the home, offering flexibility and convenience to individuals adapting to the ever-evolving job market.

Commitment to Employee Welfare and Organizational Culture

Companies partnering with Onwardmax Services not only enhance their reputation but also mitigate legal risks and improve staff morale. Our approach streamlines the transition process, allowing organizations to concentrate on their core activities while providing comprehensive support to employees during layoffs.

About Onwardmax Services

Onwardmax Services is a leader in providing innovative outplacement solutions. We specialize in aiding companies and individuals navigate the complexities of workforce changes with a focus on digital solutions, career coaching, and personal branding. For further information, please contact [email protected] or call CEO at 561-884-4068.

This press release is designed to announce the innovative approach of Onwardmax Services in revolutionizing outplacement services, highlighting the digital and supportive nature of their offerings.

Media Contact:

Howard Nestler

[email protected]

1-646-441-0088

SOURCE Onwardmax Services