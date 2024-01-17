Cholesterol And Lipid Test Market Poised To Expand At A 7.6% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 6.2 Billion By 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid tech advancements drive cholesterol test industry growth. Increasing cardiovascular disease cases boost demand. Innovative portable devices enhance usability and fuel market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cholesterol and lipid test market value is anticipated to expand from US$ 3.0 billion in 2024 to US$ 6.2 billion by 2034. Over the assessment period, demand for cholesterol and lipid test products is set to rise at a 7.6% CAGR .



The cholesterol and lipid test industry is expanding rapidly as a result of rapid technological improvements and extensive cholesterol and lipids testing research & development. Similarly, the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases will likely drive demand for cholesterol and lipid tests.

In recent years, there has been a spike in cases of cardiovascular diseases such as peripheral artery disease and coronary heart disease, which are linked to high cholesterol levels. This necessitates regular cholesterol testing for identifying individuals at risk, thereby driving demand for cholesterol and lipid test products.

Cholesterol and lipid tests allow for early detection and monitoring of cardiovascular disease risk. The rising preference of people toward opting for these tests is expected to boost the growth of the global cholesterol and lipid test market.

The expansion of the cholesterol and lipids testing sector is also being fuelled by the companies' creative product advancements and development facilities. Since customers are not using cholesterol and lipid tests to their full potential due to consumer ignorance, businesses introducing portable cholesterol and lipid testing equipment can greatly enhance the usability of cholesterol and lipid testing.

Manufacturers are releasing portable and wearable devices with cutting-edge features such as Bluetooth connectivity, built-in ECG monitors, fitness trackers , and several other capabilities. This is expected to fuel demand for cholesterol and lipids testing tools during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Cholesterol and Lipid Test Market Study-



The global cholesterol and lipid test industry is set to reach US$ 6.2 billion by 2034.

Based on product, the analyzer kits segment held around 71.4% market share in 2023.

By test type, the total cholesterol test segment is expected to rise at a 6.0% CAGR.

By application, the hyperlipidemia category is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9%.

Based on end-users, the hospitals segment accounted for about 28.1% of the market share in 2023.

North America dominated the global market with a market share of 31.9% in 2023.

The United States is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% CAGR through 2034. Demand in China is predicted to increase at a 6.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

“Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle, and increasing awareness about the importance of cholesterol and lipid management are anticipated to foster the growth of the cholesterol and lipid test market during the assessment period,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape from the Cholesterol and Lipid Test Market:

Key cholesterol and lipid test product manufacturers employ different strategies to boost their sales and expand their global footprint. These include new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations. Several companies are producing new cholesterol testing assay kits and reagents for quick and easy diagnosis.

Recent Development in the Cholesterol and Lipid Test Market:

In January 2022, CallonDoc released their latest at-home testing kits for the detection of several ailments, including thyroid issues, STDs, diabetes, liver, kidney, and cholesterol issues.



Top Players from the Cholesterol and Lipid Test Market:

Abbott LaboratoriesAstraZenecaLivaNovaBoston Scientific Corporation.

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the cholesterol and lipid test market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2019 to 2023 and projections for 2024 to 2034. The global cholesterol and lipid test industry is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on product (test strip kits and analyzer kits), test type (total cholesterol test, HDL cholesterol test, LDL cholesterol test, triglycerides/VLDL cholesterol test, and others), application (hyperlipidemia, hypertriglyceridemia, hyperlipoproteinemia, tangier disease, familial hypercholesterolemia, and others) and end-user (clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, and diagnostic centers), across seven regions of the world.

Cholesterol and Lipid Test Market Segments

By Product:



Test Strip Kits Analyzer Kits

By Test Type:



Total Cholesterol Test

HDL Cholesterol Test

LDL Cholesterol Test

Triglycerides/VLDL Cholesterol Test Others



By Application:



Hyperlipidemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Hyperlipoproteinemia

Tangier Disease

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Others

By End-user:



Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings Diagnostic Centers



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



