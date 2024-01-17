IBN Coverage Initiated For Astrotech Corp.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) , an instrumentation company focused on commercializing its proprietary ATi Mass Spectrometer TechnologyTM that is now used in airports and agriculture applications throughout the world, today announces it has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



Through its Astrotech Technology Inc. (ATi) subsidiary, Astrotech owns and licenses proprietary mass spectrometry solutions for a variety of industries and applications. Between 2016 and 2019, the company secured U.S. patents for its technology and achieved European Union (ECAC) certification for the TRACER 1000TM, the world's first mass-spec Explosives Trace Detector (ETD) used in airports worldwide. Other applications for the company's technology include AgLAB-1000, a process control system, and the BreathTest 1000, a disease detection solution.

Astrotech continues to expand its ATi Mass Spectrometer Technology into new markets and recently announced the introduction of its newest Pro-Control-1000TM product line of instrumentation designed to improve chemical manufacturing efficiencies. Astrotech also announced the creation of its newest wholly owned subsidiary, Pro-Control Inc., which has an exclusive ATi field-of-use license for worldwide chemical manufacturing and process control applications.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Astrotech .

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Astrotech the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

To learn more about Astrotech, please visit the company's corporate newsroom @

About Astrotech Corp.

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximizing shareholder value. For more information, please visit

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...