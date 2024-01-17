STRONG Technical Services Completes Installation Of New Immersive Strong/MDI Screen At The United States Merchant Marine Academy

This screen, being used in a naval simulator, showcases amazing immersive capabilities, and demonstrates the skills of the recently formed STS installation team. This STS project demonstrates how the Company's consolidated services approach can save customers time and money by minimizing potential issues between installation and manufacturing, as well as reduce customer deliverables.





Travis Henning, Vice President of Global Sales for STS, declared,“The sale and installation of the screen by one integrated company helps reduce project management time and streamlines project execution fully within STS, resulting in total peace of mind for the client.”

“We are excited to showcase the work of our talented field installation team,” said Blake Titman, President of Strong Technical Services.“The Merchant Marine project is a testament to our capabilities and what's possible when working with STRONG.”

Those looking for more information about Strong Technical Services can contact the sales team by phone at + 1 833-222-9986 or via email at ... .

About Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in the entertainment industry, providing mission critical products and services to cinema exhibitors and entertainment venues for over 90 years. The Company manufactures and distributes premium large format projection screens, provides comprehensive managed services, technical support and related products and services primarily to cinema exhibitors, theme parks, educational institutions, and similar venues. In addition to traditional projection screens, the Company manufactures and distributes its Eclipse curvilinear screens, which are specially designed for theme parks, immersive exhibitions, as well as simulation applications. It also provides maintenance, repair, installation, network support services and other services to cinema operators, primarily in the United States.

About the Merchant Marine Academy

The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates leaders of exemplary character who are committed to serve the national security, marine transportation, and economic needs of the United States as licensed Merchant Marine Officers and commissioned officers in the Armed Forces. With 95 percent of the world's products transported over water, these leaders are vital to the effective operation of our merchant fleet for both commercial and military transport in peace and war.

About FG Group Holdings Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company has a majority ownership in Strong Global Entertainment, (NYSE American: SGE), which includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems ( ), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services ( ), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate in Georgia through its Digital Ignition operating business, as well as a manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.