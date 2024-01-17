Reborn Coffee Closes $1 Million Private Placement Equity Investment From Chairman Farooq Arjomand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment from Chairman Farooq Arjomand Signals Strong Confidence in Reborn Coffee's Team and Strategic Direction

BREA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) ("Reborn", or the "Company"), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered $1 million private placement investment from its Chairman, Farooq Arjomand.



At the closing, the Company issued 1,666,667 shares of the Company's common stock for proceeds of $1,000,000 for a purchase price $0.60 per share. Reborn Coffee intends to use these proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“This private equity investment by our Chairman, Farooq Arjomand, reflects his commitment to Reborn Coffee's mission and vision for the future,” said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn.“This capital investment marks a pivotal moment for Reborn Coffee as we continues to solidify our position as a leader in the coffee industry, having just recently opened our flagship store in Malaysia and marking the beginning of our international expansion into Southeast Asia and beyond. With this investment of capital, the Company is poised to further enhance its product offerings, expand its market reach, and continue to innovate in ways that resonate with coffee lovers worldwide.”

Further details regarding this private placement can be found in Reborn Coffee's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 17, 2024.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2023, which can be found on the SEC's website at . Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

...

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

...