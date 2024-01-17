'Fall In Love' With Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee At Superfood Latte Media Tasting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atlanta-based health cafe to host tasting of signature superfood lattes

- Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee Founder Kendra BauserATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee , a cafe and bakery serving dairy-free, low-sugar superfood gelato, shakes, frappes, certified-organic coffee, teas, and vegan baked goods, is excited to announce an exclusive media tasting of its winter superfood lattes. The tasting will be held on Friday, Feb. 9 at 985 Monroe Drive, Suite B.The tasting will occur simultaneously with Three Peaches Valentine's Day buy one get one 50 percent off superfood latte special for customers who bring a friend, family member or significant other to the cafe in honor of the holiday.“Our nutrient-packed lattes are our most unique offering, and we can't wait for guests to try them for the first time or continue ordering these special lattes,” Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee Founder Kendra Bauser said.“Packed with superfoods–like maca, blueberry extract, collagen, beet powder, and turmeric–these lattes are ideal for those wanting to enter the new year with a healthy and delicious beverage.”Founded by Kendra Bauser and her“two peaches,” daughters Layla and Valentina, in 2019, Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee was established to provide dairy-free gelato and coffee drinks with a healthy twist to all guests wanting a healthier option to satisfy their sweet tooth and caffeine cravings.Three Peaches' organic products are made with local fruits, milk alternatives, natural sweeteners, prebiotic fibers, and super-food ingredients that provide healthy, gluten-free, low-sugar options. There are two Three Peaches locations including: 209 Edgewood Ave. SE and 985 Monroe Drive, Suite B.For more information on Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee, please visit and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

