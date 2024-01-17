Tinifiber® Expands Team Across North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic appointments support increased sales and strengthen company as key fiber optic supplier.

- Steve Shultis, President of TiniFiberLINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-approved TiniFiber Micro Armor FiberTM optical cabling solutions, has announced further expansion of its team in the United States and Canada.The company's Micro Armor Fiber Optic Cable - an innovative alternative to Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) - has gained increasing traction in the US and Canada thanks to its size, strength, flexibility, and durability. The latest expansion to the TiniFiber team sees the strategic addition of five experienced professionals to further support growing sales of the technology across the region.Corey Shrefler: Regional Manager NortheastBringing almost 30 years of experience in the low-voltage industry, Corey has held roles ranging from technician to project manager, consultant, and Panduit representative.Gary Moore: Regional Manager CentralGary has over 30 years of expertise supporting network and communications structured cabling companies.Kevin O'Leary: Regional Manager SoutheastKevin's career spans more than 23 years in Comm/Data distribution.William Hicks: Product ManagerA Purdue Engineering graduate, William brings technical expertise and experience from CommScope to contribute to the ongoing development of TiniFiber's product offerings.Rosie Best: Quality Control DirectorRosie has a background in product engineering, manufacturing operations, and quality management and has spent over 17 years in fiber optic cable manufacturing."We are excited to welcome our new team members, each contributing valuable skills and experience to TiniFiber. Their appointments reflect our commitment to investing for growth and our unwavering dedication to redefining the fiber optic industry,” said Steve Shultis, President.“As we expand, their expertise will play a pivotal role in our ongoing success."For more information, visit .About TiniFiber:TiniFiber® is an innovator in Micro Armor FiberTM Cable. With the industry's smallest outer diameter, TiniFiber® delivers unmatched strength, flexibility, and durability. The recent additions to the team fortify TiniFiber's commitment to excellence in serving various applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

