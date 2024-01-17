Tanger Declares Dividend Payable February 15, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tanger®

(NYSE: SKT ) ,

a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on February 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2024.

