Get Ready To Celebrate Friendship With BIG FEELINGS: The GRWM Galentine's Collection Benefitting Yourmomcares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stacey Bendet & Andrew Rosen's Newest 'Clothing with a Purpose' Sleepwear/Loungewear Concept Drops Third Collection this Thursday, January 18th

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIG FEELINGS, the newest sleep-to-street concept co-founded by Stacey Bendet , CEO & Creative Director of alice + olivia and luxury retail executive Andrew Rosen, will be debuting its Galentine's Day collection during an exclusive early access shopping event on January 17th, 2024, hosted in the brand's interactive two-story townhouse storefront at 1113 Madison Avenue. With a brand ethos of 'clothing with a purpose', BIG FEELINGS will donate 10% of sales made to YourMomCares, a kids' mental health nonprofit founded by Sharon Feldstein, Patsy Noah, and Terria Joseph, the mothers of Jonah Hill, Beanie Feldstein, Adam Levine , and Alicia Keys.

Celebrating the fun of getting ready with friends, BIG FEELINGS has designed their newest drop to be the perfect GRWM Galentine's Day pieces. With sweat-sets that look great alone or mixed and matched, prices range from $65 - $200.

BIG FEELINGS has designed a collection that you'll want to get ready in and go out in, all at once. Whether you actually make it out, that's a different story, but in your BIG FEELINGS pieces, there's no doubt that you'll look and feel sweet and chic.

In a continued effort to aid the mental health crisis affecting young people today, BIG FEELINGS will also be donating 10% of sales made in-store from January 18th, 2024 to January 20th, 2024 to YourMomCares, allowing shoppers extra opportunity to show their support.

The Galentine's Day clothing drop will be available to shop in-store and online starting January 18th. HI-RES imagery of the collection can be found HERE . For more information on BIG FEELINGS please visit .

For more information on YourMomCares please visit .

ABOUT BIG FEELINGS

BIG FEELINGS is a new sleepwear and loungewear concept introduced by alice + olivia CEO & Creative Director, Stacey Bendet in 2023 alongside luxury retail executive Andrew Rosen, who has helped to shape major brands including Theory, Rag + Bone, Frame, and Skims. The label celebrates the entire range of emotions to create a community around clothing and supports mental wellness in today's youth. Welcome to the new age of cool based on being real, being kind, and being part of a community of people with their own BIG FEELINGS. That's why BIG FEELINGS is more than just a label-it's a whole. big. Mood.

The label represents community and togetherness because the team cares about helping everyone be the best version of themselves. BIG FEELINGS clothes are crafted for comfort, inside and out, saying loudly and proudly, as one BIG FEELINGS Fam, that Kind is the New Cool.

ABOUT YOUR MOM CARES

YourMomCares is a kids' mental health nonprofit founded by the mothers of musicians, actors, and athletes. YourMomCares is changing the dialogue from mental illness to mental wellness. funding cutting-edge, innovative solutions in kids' mental health banding together with all moms to ensure kids have the tools to be mentally well

