Nuzee, Inc. Reports Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VISTA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

NuZee, Inc. ("NuZee" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: NUZE ), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company,

today announced its full-year fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023. The company reported fiscal 2023 earnings per share of ($11.95), compared with ($21.32) in 2022. Randy Weaver, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of NuZee said, "Fiscal 2023 was a year of focus on operating expenses, which declined more than 20% from the prior year. Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, we expect to see continued improvement across core aspects of the operating business. As previously disclosed, we have begun a restructuring program which we expect to generate cost reductions in excess of $1.0 million annually. In addition to continued focus on controlling expenses, we are optimistic about improving revenue trends, with fiscal first quarter 2024 revenue showing a sequential improvement from the prior quarter." Operating Results Total revenue for fiscal year 2023 increased 7.7% to $3.3 million from $3.1 million last year, reflecting higher co-packing revenues in Korea, partially offset by lower revenues in North America. The Company sustained a full-year operating loss of $8.9 million in fiscal 2023 compared with an operating loss of $11.4 million in fiscal year 2022. The Company also recognized a full-year gross profit of $0.0 million compared with a loss of ($0.1) million in 2022.

Full-year operating expenses declined 21.4% to $8.9 million from $11.3 million, reflecting lower stock-based compensation, lower impairment charges, and lower marketing consulting, insurance and facilities expenses, partially offset by higher legal expenses. Subsequent Events On December 6, 2023, the Company appointed Randell Weaver to serve as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Weaver continues to also serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Company offered, in an underwritten public offering (the "Offering"), 425,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $3.00 per share of Common Stock (the "Offering Price"). The Offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (Registration No. 333-274818), a base prospectus, dated October 5, 2023, included as part of the registration statement, and a prospectus supplement, dated October 17, 2023. On October 18, 2023, the Company entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Maxim Group LLC, as the sole book-running manager and underwriter (the "Underwriter"), relating to the Offering. Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company granted the Underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 63,750 additional shares of Common Stock at the Offering Price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company received approximately $1.0 million in net proceeds from the Offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated Offering expenses payable by the Company.

In addition, on December 5, 2023, the Underwriter utilized its option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock resulting in additional net proceeds of $178,000 after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. On November 9, 2023, the Company issued in a private placement to an accredited investor 46,800 shares of Common Stock, together with warrants to purchase a total of approximately 5,200 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $2.77 per share (collectively, the "Subscription Shares") in accordance with the terms of a Subscription Agreement and Common Stock Purchase Warrant. The warrants have a five-year term and are exercisable upon the six-month anniversary of the original issuance date. The Subscription Shares were issued with a purchase price of $129,636.

NuZee, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$

1,373,101 $ 8,315,053 Accounts receivable, net

586,878

345,258 Inventories, net

998,070

947,995 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

418,200

547,773 Total current assets

3,376,249

10,156,079









Property and equipment, net

309,555

525,075









Other assets:







Right-of-use asset – operating lease

403,258

642,624 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

162,259

169,634 Intangible assets, net

110,000

140,000 Other assets

79,677

77,962 Total other assets

755,194

1,030,220









Total assets

$

4,440,998 $ 11,711,374









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,903,923 $ 820,200 Current portion of long-term loan payable

4,753

7,947 Current portion of lease liability - operating lease

216,128

388,325 Current portion of lease liability - finance lease

26,048

24,518 Deferred income

379,795

319,707 Other current liabilities

25,756

39,241 Total current liabilities

2,556,403

1,599,938









Non-current liabilities:







Lease liability - operating lease, net of current portion

162,301

267,786 Lease liability - finance lease, net of current portion

-

29,622 Loan payable - long term, net of current portion

-

4,745 Other noncurrent liabilities

47,937

66,484



210,238

368,637









Total liabilities

$

2,766,641 $ 1,968,575









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock; 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.00001

par value;

78 2, 739

and

676,229 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

8

7 Additional paid in capital

74,925,843

74,281,418 Accumulated deficit

(73,371,987)

(64,622,520) Accumulated other comprehensive income

120,493

83,894 Total stockholders' equity

1,674,357

9,742,799









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,440,998 $ 11,711,374















NuZee, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Year Ended

September 30, 2023 Year Ended September 30, 2022



Revenues, net

$ 3,348,831 3,109,162



Cost of sales



3,340,013 3,219,575



Gross loss



8,818 (110,413)

















Operating expenses



8,880,435 11,292,105



Loss from operations



(8,871,617) (11,402,518)

















Other income



365,766 191,631



Loss from equity method investment



(7,375) (5,791)



Other expense



(251,656) (574,710)



Interest income (expense), net



15,415 (6,324)



Net loss

$ (8,749,467) (11,797,712)

















Basic and diluted loss per common share

$ (11.95) (21.32)

















Basic and diluted weighted average number of common stock outstanding



732,421 553,322





















About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE ), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, NuZee's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Statements related to, among other things, the consummation of the offering of common stock and potential changes in market conditions constitute forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from the COVID-19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.