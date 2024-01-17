SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating BigBear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI ) ("BigBear") on behalf of the company's investors.

Since February 2023, shares of BigBear's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $6.00 per share to a current trading price of under $2.00 per share, a decline of over 67% in value .

The investigation seeks to determine whether BigBear and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's stockholders.

BigBear stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC

(D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email

([email protected]

/ [email protected] ) or online at

, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.

