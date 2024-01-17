ALTIVIA Appoints Vice President - Corporate Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ALTIVIA today announced that Gregg K. Eagan joined ALTIVIA as Vice President – Corporate Strategy.

Mr. Eagan will be responsible for evaluating growth strategies and streamlining business and manufacturing processes at ALTIVIA's production facilities.

Mr. Eagan has spent over 28 years in the chemicals industry and has served in several key global roles in executive leadership, procurement, engineering, construction, and operations management. Mr. Eagan most recently served as Vice President Kerry Strategic Growth at Niacet, a Kerry Group, plc company.



ALTIVIA

Continue Reading

Previously, Mr. Eagan was the Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain & Business Excellence for Niacet, an SK Capital Company, where he led global procurement, operations and engineering as part of the executive leadership team. Mr. Eagan also served as the company's Business Excellence Champion.

"We look forward to bringing Gregg Eagan's knowledge and experience to ALTIVIA as part of our continued investment in growth, sustainability, and world class operating performance," said Michael Jusbasche, ALTIVIA's Chief Executive Officer.



About ALTIVIA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today operates 4 large petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturing facilities in Texas, Ohio, and West Virginia.



ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, with facilities in Haverhill, Ohio is the third largest merchant producer of Phenol, Acetone and Alpha Methyl Styrene in the Americas;

ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, the largest producers of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving pharmaceutical, organic peroxide and agricultural markets from its operations in LaPorte, Texas;

ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, a producer of ketones and carbinols at its facilities in Institute, West Virginia. This business was acquired from The Dow Chemical Company in 2019 and it services the coatings, industrial and automotive lubricants and adhesives industries. ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals specializes in the custom production of a variety of chemical intermediates servicing the surfactant, lubricant and fuel additives markets. The production facility located in Crosby Texas, includes reaction capacity of 31 reactor and distillation trains with ethoxylation and propoxylation capabilities and a range of organic reactions.

ALTIVIA

1100 Louisiana, Suite 4800

Houston, Texas 77002

Phone: (713) 658 9000

For more information contact:

Kelly Kimberly

+1.713.822.7538

[email protected]

SOURCE ALTIVIA