DCK ELEVATES BILL BROWN TO PRESIDENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCK Worldwide Group, LLC ("DCK"), a 102-year-old US-based construction management firm, proudly announces the promotion of Bill Brown to the position of President, effective immediately.

Bill has been an invaluable contributor to DCK since joining the firm in 2021, consistently demonstrating exemplary leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the construction landscape. In this elevated role, he will be responsible for growing the company by executing against its strategic initiatives, fostering partnerships, and ensuring the successful completion of its projects on behalf of a world-class client base.

As a thirty-year veteran, Bill brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his position. Through his comprehensive knowledge of DCK's diverse markets, a keen appreciation of the business, and his ability to navigate the complexities of international construction through his unique style of empathetic leadership, Bill is the ideal leader for DCK.

"We are delighted to announce Bill's promotion to President. Since joining DCK, Bill has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovative thinking, and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities presented by DCK's key customer markets. The Board of Directors has the utmost confidence in Bill to lead DCK's growth-driven strategy, while achieving excellence in project delivery in a safe and efficient manner," said Ed Cettina, Chairman of the Board for DCK.

DCK continues to grow as the go-to builder for world class real estate investors.

With a differentiated strategy, as a century old builder that can operate in the Caribbean, DCK expects to continue to provide strong growth opportunities in the years to come.

DCK is backed by Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a New York-based global investment firm, and is partnered with Arena and its affiliates in executing its comprehensive growth strategy, inclusive of DCK's bespoke capital markets capabilities, where the company offers equity and debt financing through key partnerships.

These capital markets capabilities are a further differentiator in the full range of solutions DCK offers for complex construction projects.

About DCK Worldwide Group, LLC:

DCK Worldwide Group, LLC is the Caribbean's Leading Builder. Originally founded in 1922, DCK has completed more than $4 billion (USD) in hospitality projects and delivered more than 39,000 hotel keys. With more than $38 billion (USD) in total project value completed, the firm has extensive portfolios in almost every market sector around the world. DCK's teams of construction professionals focus on establishing long-lasting partnerships based on transparency, quality, and value while delivering best-in-class projects in some of the world's most remote and resource-scarce locations. See for more information.

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena Investors, LP is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With over $3 billion of assets under management, and a team of over 100 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions.

See for more information.

