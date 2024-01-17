Skyward Specialty Enters Media Liability With Addition Of New Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced the expansion of its Professional Lines division into the media liability market focusing on multimedia, film and ad agencies.



Regina Williams, who joins Skyward Specialty as vice president, Media Liability, will be leading the new underwriting unit. Based in Kansas City, MO, the birthplace of media liability, Ms. Williams is an industry veteran with unparalleled hands-on expertise and knowledge in this sector. Prior to joining Skyward Specialty, Ms. Williams began her career at Media/Professional Insurance (“Media/Pro”) where she spent 15 years developing her skills in the emerging media liability market. Following her time at Media/Pro, Ms. Williams also worked at First Media Insurance, OneBeacon, and Intact Insurance immediately prior to joining Skyward Specialty where she was senior vice president.

“In a time where media content continues to evolve and change, the need for innovative media solutions to protect professionals has never been more critical,” said Ms. Williams.“I am excited to join Skyward Specialty where innovation is not only welcome but encouraged. Here, we will create a media liability product unlike any other in the market today.”

The Company also recruited Sandi McIntosh to join the team. Ms. McIntosh began her long career specializing in media liability at Media/Pro, gradually expanding her underwriting roles for 15 years. She then worked at First Media Insurance, OneBeacon, and Intact Insurance for the last 21 years as assistant vice president.

“Our entry into media liability is a testament to our commitment to reaching highly specialized, niche markets and relationship-driven growth opportunities,” said Jim Mormile, senior vice president, Professional Liability.“With Regina's and Sandi's unmatched specialized expertise combined with their well-established relationships we are uniquely positioned to lead in this market. We're excited to launch our excess solution to our partners and look forward to expanding our product offering later this year.”

Media Liability is already available on an excess basis with further expansions to be announced in the second quarter.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

...