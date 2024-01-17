(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global piston pump market was valued at US$3.256 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Global Piston Pump Market was valued at US$3.256 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.23%.One of the key growth drivers to propel the global piston pump market is the growing application in the marine industry. The application of piston pumps in marine environments includes stabilisers, steering, winches and propulsion systems, which require high-pressure fluid transfer and accurate control. Another factor that propels the piston pump market is the increase in marine vessels and government initiatives, which will provide fuel for the growth of the market. For instance, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FOA) has estimated that the African fleet and fishing vessels have shown an increase when compared to the other countries and comprised 23.5% of the global fishing vessels, which is an increase of 10% from 2015. Another instance is when the Indian Government launched the Maritime India Vision 2030, which consists of plans that will increase the trans-shipment volumes of Indian cargo to more than 75% in the Indian ports by 2030.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the global piston pump market. For instance, in December 2022, Dürr announced the development of a new generation of pneumatic vertical piston pumps that can increase the process reliability and also will require less maintenance, dubber EcoPump2 VP. The applications of the pump include mechanical engineering, metalworking and woodworking (furnishing industry). Another instance of market development was in July 2022, when Nachi Fujikoshi Group announced the launch of the smallest-size high-pressure variable displacement piston pump in the PZH Series, dubbed PZH-0B. This product provides improved energy-saving performance with a mechanism that reduces friction loss and internal leakage. The applications are commonly used for small-capacity activities, which include small industrial material measuring machines and industrial mixers.Access sample report or view details:The global piston pump market, based on type, is categorized into four types- lift pump, force pump, axial pump, and radial piston pump. A piston pump is a type of positive displacement pump in which fluid movement is created by a piston. The main types of piston pumps include lift pumps, force pumps, axial pumps and radial pumps.The global piston pump market, based on material, is categorized into three types- ceramic, stainless steel, and zirconia. The materials used for the creation of piston pumps determine the durability and functionality of the piston pumps.The global piston pump market, based on application, is categorised into five types- liquid pumping, water & oil hydraulics, industrial processing equipment, high-pressure cleaning, and others. The piston pump includes several applications, which require the movement of liquids or compressing gasses.The global piston pump market, based on the end-user, is categorized into six types- automotive, aerospace & defence, marine, power & energy, manufacturing, and others. The piston pumps used in automotive include compressors, standalone pumps and hydraulic motors.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the global piston pump market during the forecasted period. The factors that affect the growth of the market in this region are due to the strong and existing industrial infrastructure, which includes automotive, oil & gas, and aerospace, which is further propelled by several investments made to improve power plants. For instance, in 2022, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) predicts their investments in Canada's Natural Gas and Oil sector to grow to an estimated $32.8 billion, which is a 22% increase in 2022. They predict the capital spending to grow by $6.0 billion, with an estimated total investment of $26.9 billion in 2021. Another Instance is in 2023 when the Biden-Harris Administration announced the US$82 million investment to increase domestic solar manufacturing and recycling and strengthen the American clean energy grid. Such instances will provide the necessary boost for the increased growth of the global piston pump market during the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the global piston pump market, such as ALFA LAVAL, American Mfg Company, Bosch Rexroth, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd, Danfoss, Moog Inc., Nakakin Co., Ltd., and Yuken.The market analytics report segments the global piston pump market using the following criteria:.By Type:oLift PumpoForce PumpoAxial PumpoRadial Piston Pump.By Material:oCeramicoStainless SteeloZirconia.By Application:oLiquid PumpingoWater & Oil HydraulicsoIndustrial Processing EquipmentoHigh-Pressure CleaningoOthers.By End-User:oAutomotiveoAerospace & DefenceoMarineoPower & EnergyoManufacturingoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OtherCompanies Mentioned:oALFA LAVALoAmerican Mfg. CompanyoBosch RexrothoDAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LtdoDanfossoMoog Inc.oNakakin Co., Ltd.oYukenExplore More Reports:.Global Subsea Pump Market:.Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump Market:.Vacuum Pump Market:

