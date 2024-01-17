Renowned Psychic Medium Jeffrey Wands To Host Charity Event To Benefit Happy Cat Sanctuary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Arsenault founder of Happy Cat Sanctuary

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeffrey Wands, the internationally acclaimed psychic-medium, will host“An Evening with Jeffrey Wands,” a charity event to benefit Happy Cat Sanctuary. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 12th 2024 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at The Fox Hollow, Woodbury, New York.



The founder of Happy Cat Sanctuary, Chris Arsenault, has selflessly devoted the past 18 years rescuing, caring for, and housing over 300 injured, abused, and feral cats. Arsenault transformed his home into a fairytale-like cat sanctuary shortly after his 24-year-old son, Eric, tragically died in a motorcycle accident in 2006. At the time of his son's sudden passing, Chris was working as a conductor for the New Jersey Transit when he discovered a colony of 30 sick kittens on the railroad tracks and decided to foster and nurse them back to health. Realizing the joy and fulfillment it brought him by saving these animals, Chris decided to devote his future and his life's mission to caring for disadvantaged cats and launched the Happy Cat Sanctuary in 2007. "It's a lot of work, but I love it,” confesses Arsenault.“Just creating all of this has made me really happy.” Happy Cat Sanctuary needs to expand and relocate and to raise money to facilitate the move.



World renowned psychic medium Jeffrey Wands is appearing at the event to raise awareness and funds and to support the charity's mission. Known for his paranormal ability to communicate with the dead, Jeffrey currently hosts his own radio show, Psychic Sundays, on WALK 97.5 FM at 9 PM. Aside from making numerous appearances on national TV shows and authoring several best-selling books, Jeffrey is frequently sought after by law enforcement agencies to help solve high profile murder cases and provide clues to locate missing persons. He has a roster of international clients which include A-list celebrities and the world's most influential entrepreneurs who are willing to wait up to one year to see him. Currently, Jeffrey travels across the country to different states hosting events; during“An Evening with Jeffrey Wands", Jeffrey will speak to attendees and delivers personalized messages from loved ones who have passed on.



The charity event is being presented by The Rockster, the world's only dog food certified as a superfood. The Rockster is known globally for its bio-organic, human-grade ingredients certified free from antibiotics, chemicals, hormones, pesticides and steroids ensuring the purest and highest quality meal for dogs. Their products are prepared with bio-organic meat, and a variety of nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, including Superfoods, such as quinoa, sweet potatoes, and cranberries, all key ingredients which contribute to a dogs' health and vitality.



The evening will include professional ballroom dance performances by Fred Astaire National and World Champions Artem Belmeha and his partner Anna Shevchenko who are also the owners of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Smithtown, New York.

During the event, guests will have access to a selection of delicious hot and cold tapas/hors d'oeuvres, cheese, crudité, charcuterie, as well as white and red wines, and prosecco. Funds raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, donations and raffle items will benefit Happy Cat Sanctuary. There will only be 250 tickets available. To purchase tickets and sponsorships click on the link below:















Christine Montanti interview with Chris Arsenault founder of Happy Cat Sanctuary