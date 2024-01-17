INDIGO Biosciences Releases Reporter Assays For The Colony Stimulating Factor Receptors G-CSFR, M-CSFR, & GM-CSFR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

G-CSFR activation dose response analyses. Activation dose-response assays were performed according to the protocol provided in the Technical Manual.

M-CSFR activation dose response analyses. Activation dose-response assays were performed according to the protocol provided in the Technical Manual.

GM-CSFR activation dose response analyses. Activation dose-response assays were performed according to the protocol provided in the Technical Manual.

A New Family of Assays for Preclinical Research of Cancer, Inflammation & Autoimmune Disorders

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INDIGO Biosciences announced today the release of new cell-based reporter assays for the family of Human Colony-Stimulating Factor Receptors: Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor Receptor (G-CSFR) , Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor Receptor (M-CSFR) , and Granulocyte Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor Receptor (GM-CSFR) .“All three of these receptors have a role to play in a wide variety of diseases related to cancer and inflammation,” said INDIGO's Chief Technology Officer, Bruce Sherf.“This makes them targets of interest for many different potential therapies. INDIGO is very pleased to offer this new family of assays for the critical receptors involved in innate immunity.”Colony-Stimulating Factor Receptors G-CSFR, M-CSFR, and GM-CSFR are members of a family of transmembrane receptors that play a key role in immune regulation and myeloid cell function. This makes them attractive drug discovery candidates for researchers studying or developing therapies related to cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disorders. The ligands which bind to these receptors are used in a variety of therapies.G-CSF is often used after chemotherapy treatments to help protect a patient from post-treatment infections or for patients receiving stem cell treatments.M-CSF has shown promise in tissue repair and is used after bone marrow transplantation or chemotherapies to stimulate white blood cell regeneration. M-CSF treatment is also a therapeutic target for neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's Disease (AD).GM-CSF plays a role in therapies that speed white blood cell recovery following bone marrow transplants. GM-CSF is known to be associated with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and multiple sclerosis (MS). It may also contribute to lung inflammation in severe cases of COVID-19 pneumonia.INDIGO's CSFR assay kits contain all materials needed to perform the assay, including cryopreserved optimized reporter cells, media for use in recovering the cryopreserved cells and for diluting test samples, reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. By providing all necessary assay reagents in one easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to obtain high-quality data quickly. There is no need for researchers to procure individual components from multiple sources, painstakingly transfect and selectively propagate reporter cells, or optimize the assay.What also sets INDIGO kits apart is their proprietary CryoMiteTM cryo-preservation process, which eliminates weeks of cell-culture work, allowing researchers to get reliable data quickly. This process allows scientists to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into the assay-ready plates. There is no need for cumbersome intermediate treatment steps such as spin and rinse of cells, viability determinations, or cell titer adjustments prior to assay setup. Simply thaw and plate the reporter cells, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain assay results in as little as 24 hours.INDIGO's Human Colony-Stimulating Factor Receptor (G-CSFR, M-CSFR, GM-CSFR) assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well and 384-well assay formats. Bulk volumes of assay reagents are also available to accommodate high throughput screening applications. Alternatively, INDIGO performs these, and all its receptor assays, in its own lab as a convenient and economical service for researchers worldwide.* * *About INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays. INDIGO offers assays as all-inclusive kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform the assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of applications including drug discovery, environmental monitoring, academic research, and regulatory compliance. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services. Learn more at indigobiosciences.

