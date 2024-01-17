Linear Actuator Market Anticipated To Reach US$51.405 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 7.68%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global linear actuator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.68% over the forecast period to reach US$51.405 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global linear actuator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$51.405 billion by 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the linear actuator market is the rise in automotive production and increasing robotics installation. Linear actuators are a core component in automotive assembly lines, which provide the necessary linear motion for different tasks such as lifting, pulling and positioning, and are utilized in industrial applications, which include pick-and-place operations, welding, packaging, and painting. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, 85.4 million motor vehicles were manufactured worldwide in 2022, with an increase of 5.7% since 2021. The leading regions that lead in vehicle production are Greater China, Europe and North America. Also, as per the International Federation of Robotics, 517,385 new industrial robotics were installed in factories worldwide in 2021, with a 31% increase in growth year-on-year. As automobile manufacturing rates and installation of robotics increase, it is expected to fuel growth in the linear actuator market worldwide during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the linear actuator market. For instance, in May 2023, Motion Plus announced the launch of their new product family dubbed Motus1 Linear Actuator. This product line provides increased efficiency and ease of use and also provides reliable motion controls for industrial applications such as assembly lines, material handling, gantries, palletizing and many others. Another recent product launch was in February 2023, when Thomson announced the release of their high-capacity electric linear actuator, dubbed Electrak XD. This product is a high-performance actuator that provides motion system designers with more cost-effective options that can replace the hydraulic cylinders in the hydraulic systems. Such product launches and development will fuel the growth of the linear actuator market during the forecasted periods.Access sample report or view details:The linear actuator market, based on type, is categorized into four types- mechanical linear actuator, hydraulic linear actuator, pneumatic linear actuator, and piezoelectric actuator . Mechanical actuators are the simplest form which converts rotary motion into linear motion. Whereas Hydraulic actuators are hydraulic cylinders with pistons that use incompressible liquids to produce pressure on the piston, which creates linear displacement.The linear actuator market, based on material, is categorized into three types- aluminium, steel, and zinc. Actuators based on the materials provide differences in durability based on the materials used.The linear actuator market, based on the end-user, is categorized into five types- construction, aerospace & defence, industrial, automotive, and others. Linear actuators provide the means for converting rotational motion into push/pull linear motion, which are commonly used for lifting, sliding, dropping or tilting machines or materials.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the linear actuator market during the forecasted period. The factors that fuel the growth of the linear actuator market in this region is the growing industrial production, which includes EV manufacturing coupled with schemes that boost robotics manufacturing. For instance, the Chinese government launched the 14th Five-Year Plan to strengthen China's manufacturing of robots. This plan focuses on improving innovation capabilities, building a solid foundation for industrial development, increasing the supply of high-end products, expanding of depth and breadth of application and optimising the overall structure of the robotics industry. Hence, government initiatives such as these will fuel significant growth in the linear actuator market during the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the linear actuator market, such as Bosch Rexroth, Eaton Corporation, LINAK, Emerson Electric Co, Flotech Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Moog Inc, Rotork, and Venture MFG. CO.The market analytics report segments the linear actuator market using the following criteria:.By TypeoMechanical Linear ActuatoroHydraulic Linear ActuatoroPneumatic Linear ActuatoroPiezoelectric Actuator.By MaterialoAluminumoSteeloZinc.By End-UseroConstructionoAerospace & DefenseoIndustrialoAutomotiveoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:oBosch RexrothoEaton CorporationoEmerson Electric CooFlotech Inc.oLINAKoMoog IncoPARKER HANNIFIN CORPoRotorkoVenture MFG. CO.Explore More Reports:.Rodless Actuators Market:.Hydraulic Actuator Market:.Rotary Actuator Market:

