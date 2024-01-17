Traction Motor Market Valued Over US$ 13.833 Billion In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The traction motor market was valued at US$13.833 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Traction Motor Market was valued at US$13.833 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.Traction motors are electric motors that are used to drive various sorts of vehicles such as train engines, electric or hydrogen automobiles, and electric multiple units such as trains, electric milk floats, trolleybuses, elevators, and roller coasters. The traction motor market is predicted to grow due to increased demand for high-performance electric traction motors, favourable government rules and subsidies for electric cars, and an increase in railway electrification projects. Increased demand for electric cars and increased construction investments are likely to drive traction motor demand, boosting overall market growth throughout projections.The traction motor market is at the forefront of revolutionary developments in the global automotive and transportation sectors, fueled by the growing use of electric cars and the need for sustainable mobility solutions. Traction motors, which are critical components of electric propulsion systems, play a critical role in turning electrical energy into mechanical power, impacting the overall performance and efficiency of electric and hybrid cars. As governments across the world step up efforts to cut carbon emissions and promote environmentally friendly transportation, the traction motor industry is experiencing a rise in demand. This spike is being driven by breakthroughs in motor technology, increased expenditures in electric transportation infrastructure, and the ongoing quest for energy-efficient solutions. The dynamics of this market are impacted not just by existing companies, but also by creative startups and partnerships throughout the automotive ecosystem, making the traction motor industry a focal point of innovation and advancement in the quest for a sustainable transportation future.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Mercedes-Benz announced the acquisition of YASA Motors Ltd., a top innovator in next-generation electric motor technology, in July 2021. As part of the arrangement, YASA will become a Mercedes-Benz fully owned subsidiary committed to the development of high-performance electric motors. This strategic initiative demonstrates Mercedes-Benz's dedication to promoting electric mobility and expanding its electric car lineup.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global traction motor market is divided into Three-Phase Induction Motor, Linear Induction Motor, AC Series Motor and DC Series Motor. The Three-Phase Induction Motors are expected to be a major category in the forthcoming traction motor market due to inherent benefits in terms of efficiency, dependability, and extensive industrial application. These motors are well known for their durability and are extensively used in a variety of applications due to their simple design, low maintenance requirements, and great efficiency. As the global automotive industry transitions toward electric vehicles (EVs) and electrified transportation solutions to achieve sustainability goals, the need for traction motors with improved efficiency and reliability is likely to surge.Based on end-user the global traction motor market is divided into transportation, industrial, construction and others. Among these, the transportation sector is anticipated to capture a major market share and is likely to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for electric cars, together with increased worldwide expenditures in sustainable transportation infrastructure, is expected to stimulate demand for traction motors in the transportation industry. Furthermore, the drive toward electrification in the automobile sector and the growth of electrified public transit networks add to the transit segment's significance in the near future.Based on Geography the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the market leader in the Traction Motor Market in the next years, owing to an increase in investment in construction and the growing production of electric cars for transportation. This powerful combination has resulted in a significant increase in demand for traction motors, propelling the Asia Pacific market to the forefront. As the region's infrastructure development accelerates, there is a greater demand for improved traction systems, which drives market expansion. Furthermore, the strategic emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions has accelerated the adoption of electric cars, consequently increasing demand for high-performance traction motors.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global traction motor market, that have been covered are ABB Ltd., Toyo Denki Seizo K.K, Siemens, Toshiba International Corporation, Nidec Motor Corporation (Nidec Group), CG Power & Industrial Solution Ltd., TITAGARH Wagon Limited, Kirloskar Electric Company.The market analytics report segments the global traction motor market on the following basis:.By TypeoThree-Phase Induction MotoroLinear Induction MotoroAC Series MotoroDC Series Motor.By End-UseroTransportationoIndustrialoConstructionoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ABB Ltd..Toyo Denki Seizo K.K.Siemens.Toshiba International Corporation.Nidec Motor Corporation (Nidec Group).CG Power & Industrial Solution Ltd..TITAGARH Wagon Limited.Kirloskar Electric CompanyExplore More Reports:.Permanent Magnet Motor Market:.Geared Motor Market:.Synchronous Motor Market:

