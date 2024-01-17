Knock Sensor Market Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 3.45%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global knock sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global knock sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% between 2021 and 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the knock sensor market is the increasing automotive production and growing construction activities in the world. Knock sensors are devices that are used in internal combustion engines for detecting and responding to engine knocks or vibrations, which can cause damage to the engine. The knock sensor then sends a signal to the Engine Control Unit (ECU) which adjusts the ignition timing and fuel injection so that it can prevent knocking. Knock sensors such as generators, compressors, and heavy machinery are common in construction and industrial applications since they improve engine performance, efficiency, and reliability. The sensors help ensure that the engine is operating in the right condition so that the engine can maintain optimal performance under challenging conditions, which reduces maintenance costs and prolongs its performance life. As per the 2021 Equipment Market Outlook published by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEMs), North American industrial equipment and heavy machinery sales accounted for a 6% increase from 2020 – 2021. This increase can provide the necessary fuel for the growth of the knock sensors demand in the market as well.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the knock sensor market. For instance, as of November 2022, Continental announced the launch of knock, cam, and crankshaft sensors for their fast-growing OR-engineered Engine Management Sensor line. These sensors were designed to provide exact vehicle fit, function, and form, and are built in ISO/TS-certified facilities that deliver the highest quality, long service life, and dependability. Continental is known for being a leading aftermarket supplier that supplies OR-engineered replacement parts. This product is only applicable to a select few automobile brands which include Audi, BMW, and many others.Access sample report or view details:The knock sensor market, based on type, is categorized into two types- piezoelectric resonant sensor, and piezoelectric non-resonant sensor. A piezoelectric sensor is used for measuring the pressure, temperature, acceleration, strain or force using the piezoelectric effect by converting them to an electric charge.The knock sensor market, based on the end-user, is categorized into four types- automotive, construction, industrial, and others. The uses of knock sensors vary from the industry they are used in. Since knock sensors test and ensure that the engine used is up to standard and does not endure any kind of damage when in use through the detection of vibrations, it is applicable in several industries which include automotive, industrial, construction and many others that have the involvement of engines.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the knock sensor market during the forecasted period. The factors that affect the growth of the market in this region are the growing automotive sector in countries like China, South Korea, and India, increasing construction activities and the implementation of several government regulations regarding emissions and fuel efficiency. As of 2020, the Indian Government has announced an outlay of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes that focus on a variety of sectors such as auto components, automobiles, aviation, chemicals, electronic systems, food processing, and many others. Also, the Korean Government has announced the Korean New Deal 2.0 in 2020 which takes the national development strategy for post-pandemic economic growth to another level and further accelerates the nation's digital and green energy transitions with a focus on more investments in future industries and human resources.The research includes several key players from the knock sensor market, such as CTS Corporation, Delphi Technologies (Birg Warner), Niterra Co. Ltd (Niterra Group), Facet Srl, INZI Control Co. Ltd, Hella GmbH Co & KGaA, Robert Bosch LLC, Tridon Australia, Vitesco Technologies Gm, and Walker Products.The market analytics report segments the knock sensor market using the following criteria:.By TypeoPiezoelectric Resonant SensoroPiezoelectric Non-Resonant Sensor.By End-UseroAutomotiveoConstructionoIndustrialoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.UK.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Australia.OtherCompanies Mentioned:oCTS CorporationoDelphi Technologies (Birg Warner)oFacet SrloHella GmbH Co & KGaAoINZI Control Co. LtdoNiterra Co. Ltd (Niterra Group)oRobert Bosch LLCoTridon AustraliaoVitesco Technologies GmoWalker ProductsExplore More Reports:.Photodiode Sensors Market:.Door Sensors Market:.Low Field Sensors Market:

