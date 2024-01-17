Creatio Named A Leader In The G2 Grid® Report I Winter 2024 For No-Code Development Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Winter 2024 Grid® Reports for No-code Development Platforms. Additionally, the company was named a Leader in the Momentum Grid® Report for No-code Development Platforms, Winter 2024.The evaluated product, Studio Creatio, provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture, which is the foundation of the Creatio platform. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of packaged business capabilities. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.G2 stands as one of the most extensive software marketplaces globally, renowned for delivering reliable and unbiased software reviews gathered from its vast user community and various online channels and social networks. The G2 evaluations serve as a collective voice of the software user community, simplifying the selection of top-tier digital solutions. These ratings are pivotal for sellers, media personnel, analysts, and investors for product benchmarking and market trend analysis.Being positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Report indicates that the product has received high endorsements from G2 users and possesses significant Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. Meanwhile, products that achieve the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid® are ranked in the top quartile of their respective category by user feedback.To discover how Creatio can be pivotal in addressing your business challenges and propelling growth, request its live demo today.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.

